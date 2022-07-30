US admits 100,000 Ukrainians in 5 months, honoring Biden’s pledge





The United States took in more than 100,000 Ukrainians in about five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, fulfilling President Biden’s promise to provide temporary refuge for those displaced in the largest refugee exodus since World War II, according to government statistics obtained by CBS News.

The tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have set foot on American soil since the February 24 invasion have arrived through various immigration channels and with different legal statuses, most with temporary permission to stay in the country, according to government data.

About 47,000 Ukrainians came to the United States on temporary or immigrant visas; nearly 30,000 Ukrainians arrived under a private sponsorship program; more than 22,000 Ukrainians have been admitted along the US-Mexico border; and 500 Ukrainians entered the country through the traditional refugee system, according to the data.

As part of his aggressive stance against Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Mr Biden pledged in late March to take in 100,000 war-displaced Ukrainians – a small fraction of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled to other parts of Europe. The White House said at the time that Ukrainians would come to the United States through different immigration programs.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed arrivals of more than 100,000 Ukrainians, saying the goal “has never been a ceiling”.

“We are deeply proud to help provide refuge for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s unprovoked invasion,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement to CBS News. “DHS will continue to welcome additional Ukrainians in the weeks and months to come, consistent with President Biden’s commitment.”

A family of a dozen Ukrainian refugees wait to be transported after arriving at Tijuana airport, where they are met by volunteers who are helping them on their journey to the United States after fleeing war in Ukraine, in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, April 8, 2022. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Only Ukrainians who entered the United States on immigrant visas or through the refugee admissions program have a direct path to permanent residency and ultimately U.S. citizenship. These immigration pathways, however, typically take years to complete due to interviews, checks, and other steps.

Those who arrived through the Uniting for Ukraine program, which was launched in late April to allow people based in the United States to financially sponsor Ukrainians, have been granted parole, a temporary humanitarian immigration classification that allows them to live and work in the United States for two years. .

Ukrainians who were processed at ports of entry along the US southern border after flying to Mexico, an unprecedented flow that peaked in April before being largely shut down, have been exempted from the pandemic-era restrictions of Title 42 on humanitarian grounds and were also granted parole on a temporary basis.

Ukrainians who arrived on temporary visas, such as those for tourists and business travelers, also have no clear path to obtaining permanent legal status in the United States.

However, Ukrainians on US soil can apply for asylum, which, if granted, would allow them to become permanent residents. Ukrainians who arrived in the United States before April 19 are also eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), another humanitarian program that allows recipients to work and live legally in the United States.

To deliver on Mr. Biden’s pledge, DHS set up the Uniting for Ukraine program in late April, a free initiative that has attracted tens of thousands of applications from U.S. citizens and others hoping to sponsor resettlement. Ukrainians, including their family members.

Since April 25, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has received 92,000 applications from US individuals seeking to sponsor Ukrainians, according to DHS figures. More than 62,000 Ukrainians have been cleared to travel to the United States as of July 29, including the nearly 30,000 who have arrived so far, according to DHS data.

Queen Letizia of Spain (2nd right) and US First Lady Jill Biden (center) talk to members of a Ukrainian family during a visit to a reception center for Ukrainian refugees in Pozuelo de Alarcon, near Madrid, on the sidelines of a NATO summit, June 28, 2022. OSCAR DEL POZO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

While the United States was able to achieve Mr. Biden’s goal in a relatively short period of time, the 100,000 arrivals of Ukrainians to the United States pales in comparison to the number of Ukrainians that European countries have received.

European countries host more than 6 million Ukrainian refugees, most of whom are in Russia, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Turkey, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to the UN agency. United for Refugees.

While Biden administration officials have said most Ukrainians are seeking temporary sanctuary from the Russian invasion — not permanent resettlement — immigration experts expect many Ukrainians to decide to stay in the states. States, especially if war is raging in their home country.

These Ukrainians could find themselves in a legal limbo unless Congress legalizes them or they seek and are granted asylum. But Congress has failed to pass legalization programs in recent years amid intense partisan fighting over immigration, and the US asylum system is massively behind with nearly 500,000 cases backlogged.

The Biden administration has also been criticized by progressives and refugee advocates for prioritizing displaced Ukrainians while other migrant populations, including at-risk Afghans who were not resettled last summer and some asylum seekers who risk being deported at the US-Mexico border remain in limbo. .

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine U.S. national resettlement groups, applauded the administration’s extensive efforts to provide safe haven for Ukrainians, but said that this illustrated that some immigrants “benefit from urgent action more than others.”

“The effort is a classic example of where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Vignarajah said, citing policies barring Latin American migrants and Afghan refugees from coming to the United States. “We have to recognize that there is an inequity in our immigration system.”

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News.

