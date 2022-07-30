US House Passes Bill Banning Certain Assault Rifles | Gun Violence News





Democrats say the measure is crucial to tackling mass shootings, but it is unlikely to gain the Republican support in the Senate needed to become law.

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would ban assault weapons for the first time in decades, in response to a series of mass shootings that shocked the country.

The legislation was approved Friday by 217 votes to 213 in the Democratic-majority House. All but two Republicans voted against, joined by a handful of Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the bill a crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our country.

It would prohibit the sale, import, manufacture or transfer of certain semi-automatic weapons.

President Joe Biden welcomed the House vote, saying: The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action. He urged the Senate, split 50-50 between each party, to move quickly to get this bill to my desk, but the measure is unlikely to get the approval it needs to become law.

Congress imposed restrictions on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in 1994, but the legislation expired 10 years later after politicians were unable to muster support to counter the gun lobby.

The Biden administration said that while the ban was in place, mass shootings decreased.

When the ban expired in 2004, mass shootings tripled, the statement said. Assault rifles have become the weapon of choice for young men responsible for many of the country’s most devastating gun attacks.

Mood changing

The latest gun control effort follows two mass shootings in May that shocked the country, the shooting of 10 African Americans in a Buffalo supermarket by a white supremacist, and the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, by an 18-year-old shooter.

Yet in the debate leading up to the vote, Republicans rejected the legislation as Democrats’ campaign strategy and strongly opposed limits on gun ownership.

It’s a gun seizure, plain and simple, Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican from Pennsylvania, told the House.

Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Georgia said: An armed America is a safe and free America.

Democrats argued that the gun ban made sense, portraying Republicans as extreme and out of step with a shifting national mood.

Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said the gun ban was not intended to take away constitutional rights, but to ensure that children also have the right not to be shot at school.

Congress passed a modest gun violence prevention agenda last month in the wake of Uvalde, with measures including expanded background checks on young adults buying guns and granting authorities access to certain records. juveniles.

The bipartisan bill was the first of its kind after years of failed efforts to confront the gun lobby.

A House committee, in a report released this week, said US gunsmiths have earned $1 billion over the past 10 years from the sale of semi-automatic AR-15 weapons.

The gun industry has flooded our neighborhoods, our schools, and even our churches and synagogues with these deadly weapons and enriched themselves doing so, Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, said at a hearing attended by assisted relatives of victims of armed violence.

They are choosing their bottom line over the lives of their fellow Americans.

