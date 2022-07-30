Most US F-35s temporarily grounded as ejection seat problem threatens jets worldwide





Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:52 p.m. on July 29, 2022, with more information from the ejection seat manufacturer and the U.S. military.

The U.S. military discovered a problem with the ejection seats used in its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets in April, but waited three months to ground these Air Force, Navy and Navy-piloted planes. the Marine Corps to fully investigate the issue, multiple sources said. Air Force Times Friday.

Officials initially saw the issue as a potentially isolated incident. But an ongoing investigation blamed the problem on the production line, causing waves of temporary shutdowns this week.

During a routine maintenance inspection at Hill [Air Force Base, Utah,] On April 22, an anomaly was discovered with one of the cartridge-operated devices in the F-35’s seat, Steve Roberts, spokesman for seat manufacturer Martin-Baker, said Friday. This was quickly attributed to a flaw in the manufacturing process, which was corrected and modified.

Cartridges are the ejection seat component that explodes to propel an airman out of the cockpit and prompts his parachute to open. The faulty part was loose and missing the magnesium powder used to ignite the thruster that pulls someone to safety, Roberts said.

An official inspecting an F-35 discovered that an ejection canister seemed oddly light, according to an unconfirmed summary of a briefing within the Air Forces Air Education and Training Command obtained by Air Force Times. Upon further examination, the cartridge was found to be devoid of its explosive charge which would bring someone to safety.

The military tested 2,700 F-35 ejection seat rounds and discovered three failures on Wednesday, according to the briefing summary. Service officials declined to confirm or deny the account of the event summaries.

Roberts said the problem was unique to a particular cartridge number and the F-35, but did not respond to the number of defective parts found so far. The US-led Joint Strike Fighter program conducted a brief inspection and determined the planes could resume flying, he said.

Martin-Baker provided the [prime aircraft contractors like Lockheed Martin] and multiple [government] agencies with supporting data to prove that all other aircraft can be excluded, Roberts said. Apart from the F-35, not a single anomaly has been discovered anywhere in the world as a result of the forensic investigation which continues apace.

On Friday, the majority of the Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II fleet became the latest to retire amid concerns over Martin-Baker ejection seats on a wide range of military aircraft domestically and abroad.

Air Combat Command spokesman Alexi Worley confirmed the first defective cartridge was discovered during a routine inspection in April. The military immediately inspected additional planes, she said, and halted its investigation when Martin-Baker discovered a quality assurance lapse on its production line.

The F-35 Joint Program Office then issued a routine directive, known as a technical timeliness order, which required the inspection of all ejection seat cartridges within 90 days of the 19 July. Ten days later, Air Combat Command grounded its F-35s to expedite those checks, Worley said.

The ACC aims to complete the siege review within 90 days, or by mid-October, Worley said in a statement first reported by Breaking Defense on Friday. Each aircraft can resume regular flights once it has passed inspection.

The aircraft shutdown will continue through the weekend, and a decision to safely resume normal operations is expected to be made early next week, pending analysis of inspection data, Worley said. at Air Force Times.

Although the ACC owns most of the air force, over 300 F-35As, some are managed by other major commands such as US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Pacific. Spokespersons for the command did not respond to questions emailed Friday.

Air Education and Training Command also suspended F-35 operations on Friday to allow our logistics team to further analyze the issue and expedite the inspection process, the carrier said. speak, Captain Lauren Woods, at Breaking Defense. The AETC oversees F-35 training units at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and Eglin AFB, Florida.

Based on the results of those inspections and in conjunction with the ACC, the F-35’s primary command, the AETC will make a decision regarding continued operations, Woods said.

The Navy and Marine Corps have also stopped flying F-35B and F-35C jets while investigations are ongoing. Each plane will be inspected before its next flight rather than in batches over three months.

All inspections are being conducted on an expedited basis with high priority, F-35 Joint Program Office spokesman Matthew Olay said Friday.

The Naval Air Systems Command declined to say how many planes are affected, citing operational safety concerns. It began shipping spare parts to its own maintenance centers with aircraft affected by the problem on July 24.

The problem only affects aircraft equipped with [cartridge actuated devices] within a limited range of lot numbers, the service said in a statement.

Military and company officials declined to say how many cartridges were produced as part of the defective batches. The Navy said no one died or was injured from the defect; the Air Force stressed that its groundings are a precaution to anticipate any fatalities.

On Wednesday, the Air Force temporarily suspended its T-38 Talon and T-6 Texan II trainer jets over the same ejection seat issues. Most were to be returned to service on Friday, but nearly 300 aircraft likely to be affected by defective cartridges will remain on the ground. This includes about 40% of the T-38 fleet and 15% of the T-6 fleet, including aircraft from each undergraduate pilot training base and Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

The T-38 is a supersonic jet aircraft used to prepare pilots to fly fighters and bombers, and the T-6 is the service turboprop aircraft used to teach basic flying skills. Each aircraft contains multiple explosive rounds so that pilots have back-up options in the event of a failed charge.

It is unclear how the decommissioning of a significant portion of Air Force trainers will affect the services’ ability to train new pilots amid a continuing shortage of approximately 1,600 Airmen, particularly in the air force community. hunters. The Air Force produces about 1,300 new pilots a year.

Our primary concern is the safety of our Airmen and it is imperative that they have confidence in our equipment, said Maj. Gen. Craig Wills, boss of the 19th Air Force, who runs an organization responsible for the training company for airmen. services, to Air Force Times in an email. statement. Our actions were taken out of caution to ensure the safety of our pilots and crew.

Several aircraft fleets across the Department of Defense that use Martin-Baker ejection seats from the T-38 and T-6 to the Navys F/A-18B/C/D Hornet and F/A-18E/ F Super Hornet, E / A-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft and T-45 Goshawk and F-5 Tiger II trainers are on standby while the military looks into the problem. The problem can also affect European airframes like the Eurofighter Typhoon and Dassault Rafale and planes flown by Turkey and South Korea.

Britain’s Royal Air Force has also halted non-essential flights for its Red Arrows jets and Typhoon fighter jets over safety concerns with its ejection seats, the Daily Mail reported. NATO’s Allied Air Command did not respond to questions emailed Friday about the potential impact on the international fighter business.

F-35 Joint Strike Fighters are the premier Pentagon fighter jets flown by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as more than a dozen foreign nations that have ordered or received them. In April, the Government Accountability Office announced that it would cost the Pentagon more than $1.7 trillion to buy, operate and maintain the jets in the United States.

Lockheed Martin plans to build more than 3,000 F-35s for militaries around the world. More than 800 aircraft have been delivered to date in the past 15 years, more than half of which are owned by the United States

Joint Strike Fighters were last publicly grounded in South Korea in January after one of the country’s jets malfunctioned and landed on its belly. Prior to that, the United States grounded all of its F-35s worldwide due to fuel tube issues, among a host of other software and hardware impediments to fleet deployment.

The same day the military began seriously probing its ejection seats, Bloomberg reported that some F-35s may be grounded for a separate problem: a continuing shortage of working engines.

Nine percent of F-35s were non-operational as of mid-2020, the GAO said in a July 19 report.

The DOD strategy allows 6% of F-35s to be unavailable for missions at any time due to engine problems, the federal watchdog wrote. But the number of F-35s that leaves available for operations is not what the military considers sufficient, in part because its strategy does not ensure enough spare engine parts are available.

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as a senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, The Frederick News-Post (Md.), The Washington Post, and others. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2022/07/29/air-force-grounds-f-35as-as-ejection-seat-issue-threatens-fighter-jets-worldwide/

