J-Hope, Stray and moreExBulletin





Stray gameplay screenshot. BlueTwelve Studio/ Annapurna Interactive .

. BlueTwelve Studio/ Annapurna Interactive

BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive

This week, the UK announced that it will host Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Jeopardy! signed its new official co-hosts and Beyonc dropped Renaissance.

Here’s what NPR’s Happy Hour Pop Culture team was paying attention to and what you should check out this weekend.

End It EP, Unpleasant Life

Youtube

Baltimore hardcore band End It has released a new EP titled Unpleasant Living. It’s a very hardcore EP; there are six tracks, and the whole thing lasts about eight minutes. It’s kind of a vibe that’s not really mainstream hardcore, as a lot of these bands have received accolades for implementing different sounds, textures, and inspirations.

But this EP is just beatdowns and gang vocals. It’s very classic, but done so well that it’s always refreshing. There’s a song called “Hatekeeper” and I think, from what I can glean from the hardcore vocals that I can only half understand, it’s almost like a pro-gatekeeper song.

The hardcore scene says, “You know what? There’s a lot of weird Nazi posers here. We just have to take a stand and say some people just aren’t allowed here.” I think that’s a very provocative stance to take, given how open the hardcore scene has been. Andrew Limbong

J-Hope album, Jack in the Box

Youtube

BTS’s J-Hope is playing Lollapalooza this weekend and I won’t be there, so that’s what makes me unhappy. But it makes me happy that he just released his first solo album called Jack in the Box. It’s all about the Pandora’s Box mythos, and it sort of plays into the fact that his stage name is J-Hope. As you know, hope is the last thing in the box.

He’s my favorite BTS member, and I actually think our BTS listeners think he’s the most criminally underused member, especially in the last two years. They’re kind of in the English language era, and J-Hope is one of the rappers. And since they became English, they don’t really rap anymore, so he doesn’t really do anything anymore. But I think he’s great.

He’s also a fantastic performer and dancer, and that’s what really drew me to BTS to begin with. I love dance and media, and it’s so lively and a joy to watch. Hopefully there’s a livestream this weekend from Lollapalooza, and I’ll be watching J-Hope make his debut. He’s the first Korean artist to headline a major US music festival, and if you want a taste of his sound, my favorite song on his new album is “Arson.” Cyrena Touros

Wander

Youtube

This video game, Stray, kind of blew up on my timeline last weekend, so I checked it out. In this game, you are a kitty and you try to find your family in this underground city. The people are robots, and there are all kinds of clues that help you figure out what the town is about and what happened to the humans. But maybe save that for your second or third game, because there will be.

The game is really about being a kitten, climbing on stuff, getting the zooms, sneaking past security cameras, rubbing on a random robot’s leg, and knocking cans of paint off the shelves to take it to the next level…or sometimes just be an asshole. There is a button you can press to meow. No use. You just mewed. It’s just your vibe.

It’s completely on track in terms of where you’re going and how you get there. So it’s not a true 3D platformer, thank goodness, because you don’t have to spend time lining up and timing each jump perfectly. And it’s not a long game, so you’ll get there in an afternoon.

Look, I’m a dog-loving person, but if you’re a cat-loving person, I suspect you’ll get a whole new level of satisfaction from this game. Now available for PlayStation and Windows. Glen Weldon

Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival

Youtube

Imagine being at a festival, and all of a sudden, a nice surprise is waiting for you. A legend and I don’t use that word lightly who hasn’t played a full concert in over 20 years just pops up and you can witness it live. It didn’t happen to me, but I would have liked to.

I was on the internet the other day and saw that last weekend at the Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell did her first full gig since 2000 alongside Brandi Carlile, who brought her in to sing. I haven’t watched the whole thing yet, but I’ve seen the clips and his performance of “Both Sides Now”, and man oh man, watch this and try not to cry at the end.

First of all, Joni Mitchell looks great. She suffered a brain aneurysm a few years ago and has been recovering ever since. And here she is on stage with her little beret. She just looked happy, and the phrasing is still there in the way she sings. Her voice is deeper and a bit richer, and it’s really beautiful to see.

Her luck on stage made people with her very emotional. Brandi Carlile looked like she was about to cry. You should definitely check it out, and I’m going to go back and watch the rest of the clips that are online because it moved me so much. I’m glad Joni still has those moments. Aisha Harris

More Recommendations from the Pop Culture Happy Hour Newsletter

by Linda Holmes

A short version of an ABC promo from 1980 circulated this week, but the long version is worth seeking out as an incredible celebrity spotting exercise. (Find young Tom Hanks!)

I was really fascinated by the Project Unabom podcast, which (as you’d expect) is about the Unabomber case. It contains exactly the interviews you would want to hear, making for a well-told story that is both fascinating and very sad.

Sam Sanders isn’t just a “podcast friend”, he’s a “dear podcast friend”. He’s got a new show at Vulture called Into It, and you’d be making a big mistake to miss it.

NPR’s Maison Tran adapted the Pop Culture Happy Hour segment “What’s Making Us Happy” into a digital page. If you like these suggestions, consider signing up for our newsletter to receive recommendations every week. And listen to Pop Culture Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/29/1114001692/whats-making-us-happy-stray-joni-mitchell-j-hope The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos