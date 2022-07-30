Student loans cost the federal government billions, report saysExBulletin





Students from Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California take part in a 2019 graduation ceremony. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

A new report from the US Government Accountability Office reveals that the US Department of Education miscalculated the cost of the federal student loan program.

From 1997 to 2021, the Department of Education estimated that payments from direct federal student loans would generate $114 billion for the government. But the GAO found that by 2021, the program had actually cost the government about $197 billion.

A percentage of that shortfall, $102 billion, stems from the unprecedented pause in federal student loan payments that began under the CARES Act in 2020. The pause was extended several times under the former president. Trump and President Biden. The most recent extension runs until August 31.

A bigger reason for the $311 billion difference, the report says, is that the original forecast didn’t account for the high percentage of borrowers who ended up signing up for income-contingent repayment plans (IDRs). ). About half of all direct loans are now paid through these plans, which are designed to help people who cannot afford large monthly payments and promise loan cancellation after 20 to 25 year. The GAO explains that “the monthly payment amount for borrowers in income-driven repayment plans may change depending on their economic circumstances.” This is one of the many reasons why government costs related to the program have been unpredictable.

The IDR has also failed to deliver on its promise to borrowers: a recent NPR investigation found that these plans were mishandled by loan officers and the Department of Education. As a result, relatively few borrowers have actually had their loans canceled through IDR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/29/1114560119/student-loan-program-cost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos