Britain’s extreme heatwave would have been almost impossible without climate change





Climate change has made the UK at least 10 times more likely to experience record heat last week, a new study found. The analysis was released yesterday by the World Weather Attribution initiative, a collaboration of scientists from universities and research institutions around the world.

In a climate unaffected by human-induced climate change, it is virtually impossible for temperatures in the UK to reach 40C, but climate change is already making Britain’s heatwaves more frequent, intense and longer-lasting, says Mark, Scientific Manager at National Climate. McCarthy said. The information center said in a meteorological agency press release.

The Meteorological Agency issued the first heatwave warnings for parts of the UK on 18 and 19 July. And the Health Security Agency has issued its highest alert for heat health, stating that disease and death can occur not only among high-risk groups, but also among healthy, healthy people.

Climate change is already making the UK heatwaves more frequent, intense and longer lasting.

On July 19, temperatures soared to 40.3 degrees Celsius in Corningsby, Lincolnshire, about 225 kilometers north of London, setting a new record. The UK’s previous temperature record of 38.7 degrees Celsius was set for 2019, which was met or broken by 46 weather stations across the UK last week.

The heat was fatal for communities accustomed to much milder temperatures. Over the past week, extreme heat caused infrastructure to warp train tracks, roads and airport runways. Fire departments in London have responded to more fires than have occurred in a single day since World War II as hot, dry conditions set the stage for wildfires. Authorities are still looking into the number of heat-related deaths, but one initial analysis suggests that 948 people may have died from the heat in England and Wales between 17-19 July.

The World Weather Attribution initiative says it would be extremely unlikely that temperatures in the UK would reach 40 degrees Celsius had it not been for human-induced climate change. In general, the average high temperature in London is 23 degrees Celsius (74 degrees Fahrenheit) at this time of year. Despite global warming, the frightening temperatures over the past few weeks are outliers for regions that are on red alert status. According to the researchers, these temperatures are only likely to occur once in 1,000 years. Those numbers may vary by region, but still show how extreme the heat was.

To conduct the analysis, the scientists looked at both historical observations and climate models, focusing on the area where a red-heat alert was issued. Both methods reached the same conclusion. The climate crisis has at least tenfold increased the likelihood of extreme heatwaves in the UK.

However, they noticed that the effects of climate change appear to be more severe in real data than in climate models. Analysis of the researchers’ observational data shows that last week’s heatwave would have been 4 degrees Celsius cooler in the pre-industrial era if it hadn’t been for the emissions of greenhouse gases that heat the planet. In contrast, climate models have found that temperatures would have been 2 degrees Celsius cooler without global warming. This raises the question of whether the future could be far more disastrously hot than had already been anticipated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/29/23283642/uk-heatwave-extreme-climate-change-attribution-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos