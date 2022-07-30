US stocks rise to close best month since 2020





U.S. stocks rebounded after a tough first half as easing expectations of higher interest rates and upbeat earnings from several big tech and energy companies generated the best month of performance since 2020.

The S&P 500 index rose 9.1% in July, its biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The blue-chip stock gauge was supported by better-than-expected earnings, but also by gloomy economic data that has convinced investors that the Federal Reserve may need to slow down its aggressive pace of monetary tightening.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fared even better: its monthly gain of 12.3% was the largest since April 2020, when the Fed intervened to stabilize markets after the collapse caused by the global spread of Covid-19.

July’s strong performance contrasts with the first six months of the year, when the S&P fell 21% and the Nasdaq 29%, the worst first-half performance for the $44 billion U.S. stock market on top of 50 years. .

This month, 86% of S&P 500 stocks rose, according to FactSet data.

Shares of Amazon ended Friday up 10.4%, leaving them up 27.1% in July after the e-commerce group beat analysts’ quarterly revenue forecasts and gave optimistic outlook for the rest of the year due to the strong performance of its cloud computing business.

Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, also released a more confident outlook than investors had expected, lifting a U.S. tech sector that has an outsized weight in global markets.

In the energy sector, US oil supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron on Friday reported record quarterly profits on the back of soaring oil and gas prices.

Second-quarter earnings were better than expected, which contributed in part to the outperformance in July, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

Ablin noted, however, that the main driver for equities this month has been lower interest rate expectations. Friday’s futures pricing implied the key federal funds rate would peak at 3.3% next February, from a range of 2.25-2.5% currently. By mid-June, those forecasts were at 3.9%.

In a sign of improving investor sentiment, U.S. equity funds tracked by EPFR saw their largest inflow in six weeks this week, recording $9.5 billion in net new investment, according to Bank of America.

The gains were not limited to the United States. The FTSE All-World index of developed and emerging market stocks rose 6.9% this month. Europes Stoxx 600 gained about 8 percent.

The Fed, the world’s most influential central bank, raised interest rates sharply in the first seven months of this year. On Thursday, however, data showed the U.S. economy contracted for a second straight quarter, raising hopes that the worst inflationary cycle in four decades would ease and the Fed could ease its policy tightening.

But there is little evidence that inflation, which continues to hit four-decade highs, is slowing. And Fed Chairman Jay Powell, following Wednesday’s two-day meeting of banks, in which interest rates were raised by 0.75 percentage points for the second month in a row, said reiterated its commitment to achieve an inflation target of 2%.

Barclays strategists also warned July’s strong performance for stocks and bonds could be dragged down by inflation remaining high following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Every bear market has strong rallies within it, said Lou Brien, strategist at DRW Trading Group.

We were in one of those tricky times here where it’s unclear if we’ve seen the bottom, or if this is a rally in a broader bear market.

