Russian national accused of spreading propaganda through US groups





MIAMI The Russian man with a trimmed beard and a patterned t-shirt appeared in a Florida political groups YouTube livestream in March, less than three weeks after his country invaded Ukraine, and falsely claimed that this what had happened was not an invasion.

I would like to speak to free people around the world to tell you that Western propaganda is lying when they say Russia has invaded Ukraine, he said through an interpreter.

His name was Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov and he described himself as a human rights activist.

But federal authorities say he was working for the Russian government, orchestrating a year-long influence campaign to use US political groups to spread Russian propaganda and interfere with US elections. On Friday, the Justice Department revealed it had charged Mr Ionov with conspiring to get US citizens to act as unlawful agents of the Russian government.

Mr Ionov, 32, who lives in Moscow and is not in detention, is accused of recruiting three political groups in Florida, Georgia and California from December 2014 to March, providing them with financial support and tricking them into publishing Russian propaganda. On Friday, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him.

David Walker, the FBI’s senior field agent in Tampa, called the allegations the most flagrant and egregious violations we’ve seen by the Russian government to destabilize and undermine faith in American democracy.

In 2017 and 2019, Mr. Ionov supported the campaigns of two candidates in local elections in St. Petersburg, Florida, where one of the American political groups was based, according to a 24-page indictment. He wrote to a Russian official in 2019 that he had consulted weekly on one of the campaigns, according to the indictment.

Our election campaign is somehow unique, a Russian intelligence officer wrote to Mr. Ionov, adding: Are we the first in history? Mr. Ionov then referred to the candidate, who was not named in the indictment, as one we are overseeing.

In 2016, according to the indictment, Mr. Ionov paid for the St. Petersburg group to conduct a four-city protest tour supporting a petition on the crime of genocide against African people in the United States, which the group had previously submitted to the United States. Nations at his direction.

The goal is to increase grievances, Peter Strzok, a former senior FBI counterintelligence official, said of the type of behavior Mr Ionov is accused of. They just want to fund opposing forces. It is a means of encouraging social division at a lower cost. The goal is to create conflict and division.

The Russian government has long tried to sow division in the United States, particularly during the 2016 presidential campaign. Strzok said Russians have been known to plant histories with fringe groups in an attempt to introduce the disinformation in the media ecosystem.

Federal investigators described Mr. Ionov as the founder and chairman of Russia’s Anti-Globalization Movement and said he was funded by the Russian government. They said he was working with at least three Russian officials and in conjunction with the FSB, a Russian intelligence agency.

The indictment released Friday did not name the American political groups, their leaders or the St. Petersburg candidates, who were identified only as Unindicted Co-Conspirator 3 and Unindicted Co-Conspirator 4. And M Ionov is the only person who has been charged in the case.

Updated

July 30, 2022, 2:31 p.m. ET

But leaders of the St Petersburg-based Uhuru Movement, part of the African People’s Socialist Party, said their office and the home of their president were raided by federal agents Friday morning as part of the investigation.

They handcuffed me and my wife, chairman Omali Yeshitela said on Facebook Live from outside the group’s new headquarters in St. Louis. He said he did not take the money from the Russian government but would not be morally opposed to accepting funds from Russians or anyone else wishing to support black struggles.

The indictment says Mr. Ionov paid the founder and chairman of the St. Petersburg group identified as unindicted co-conspirator 1 to travel to Moscow in 2015. Upon his return, according to the indictment of indictment, the president said in emails with other group leaders. that Mr. Ionov wanted the band to be an instrument of the Russian government, which didn’t bother us.

Yes, I have been to Russia, Mr. Yeshitela said on Friday during his Facebook Live appearance, without specifying when he went and who paid for his trip. He added that he had also visited other countries, including South Africa and Nicaragua.

In St. Petersburg, Akil Anai of the Uhuru movement told a press conference that federal authorities had seized his car and other personal property.

She called the investigation an attack on the Uhuru movement, which has long had a presence in St. Petersburg but has had little success in local politics.

We can have relations with whoever we want, she said, adding that the Uhuru movement has made no secret of its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. We support Russia.

Ms Anai ran for city council in 2017 and 2019 as Eritha Akil Cainion. She won around 18% of the vote in the second round of the 2019 elections.

Mr. Ionov is also accused of leading an unidentified political group in Sacramento that pushed for California’s secession from the United States. The indictment says he helped fund a 2018 protest at the state Capitol and encouraged the leader of the group to try to enter the governor’s office.

And Mr. Ionov is accused of leading an unidentified political group in Atlanta, paying for its members to travel to San Francisco this year to protest at the headquarters of a social media company that has restricted pro-Russian posts on the Internet. invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Ionov even provided designs for protest signs, according to the indictment.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the indictment says Mr. Ionov told his Russian intelligence associates that he asked the St. Petersburg group to support Russia in the information war unleashed by the West.

Adam Goldman contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/29/us/russian-indictment-florida.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos