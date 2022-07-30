Why Pelosis proposed a visit to Taiwan increases US-China tensions





Taiwan, an island of 23 million people 80 miles off China’s coast, has long been a point of tension between Washington and Beijing. Now those tensions are at a new high.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left California on Saturday to begin a tour of several Asian countries that could include a stopover in Taiwan. Ms. Pelosi would be the highest US official to visit the island since 1997, when Newt Gingrich visited.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy, as its territory, and has pledged to retake it, by force if necessary. During his call with President Biden on Thursday, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, strongly cautioned the United States against intervening in the dispute. Beijing has vigorously protested Ms Pelosis’ potential trip there, warning of unspecified consequences for the United States.

Her warnings echoed through the Pentagon and the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, where US military officials were tasked with protecting Ms Pelosi, as well as assessing what China might do militarily in response to her visit. Taiwan, the world’s top producer of semiconductors, is also vulnerable to increased economic pressure from Beijing.

Here is an overview of the problems associated with the visit proposed by Ms. Pelosis.

The Chinese leader has long set his sights on Taiwan.

China’s authoritarian leader, Xi Jinping, has made it clearer than any of his predecessors that he regards Taiwan’s unification with China as one of the main goals of his rule.

Mr. Xi is expected to be confirmed for an unprecedented third term as leader at a Communist Party congress in the fall. Ahead of this momentous political meeting, Xi will be keen to project an image of strength at home and abroad, especially on the Taiwan issue.

Last month, Mr. Xi sent his defense minister, General Wei Fenghe, to an international conference in Singapore, where Mr. Wei warned that China would not hesitate to fight for Taiwan.

If anyone dares to part ways with Taiwan, we will not hesitate to fight, we will not back down from the price and we will fight to the end, General Wei told his audience.

When Mr. Xi might try to absorb Taiwan remains a matter of huge debate among military and civilian experts on China, but it is not expected to be imminent.

China really wants Taiwan back, but that doesn’t mean it wants an early bloody war that would destroy China’s economic miracle, wrote William H. Overholt, a senior fellow at Harvards Kennedy School, in the current issue of Global. Asian.

In a fiery speech on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China last year, Xi stressed the need for mainland unification with Taiwan, which he called a historic mission and unwavering commitment of the Chinese Communist Party.

Learn more about Asia-US relations

Any country that dared to stand in the way would face a great wall of steel forged by 1.4 billion Chinese, he said.

Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in US-China relations.

China’s incursions into the airspace and waters near Taiwan have become more aggressive in recent years, increasing the risk of conflict.

In June, Beijing upped the ante when the Foreign Ministry said China had jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait and it could not be considered an international waterway.

And over the past year, Chinese military aircraft have increasingly probed the airspace near Taiwan, prompting Taiwanese warplanes to rush in.

Some US analysts have made it clear that China’s military capabilities have grown to the point that a US victory in the defense of Taiwan is no longer guaranteed.

Oriana Skylar Mastro, a fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, recently described the array of weapons China has amassed for a fight against Taiwan in a commentary published in The New York Times.

China now has the largest navy in the world and the United States could throw far fewer ships into a conflict in Taiwan, she said. The Chinese missile force is also believed to be capable of targeting ships at sea to neutralize America’s main power projection tool, aircraft carriers.

Earlier this week, the Seventh Fleet ordered the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group to sail north from Singapore into the South China Sea, and towards Taiwan. A Navy spokesman declined to say whether the carrier would sail around Taiwan or cross the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan is a political minefield for Washington.

Ms. Pelosi has placed President Biden in an awkward position. She and her staff insist the speaker, as the head of a separate but equal branch of the US government, has the right to go where she wants.

For his part, Mr Biden does not want to be seen as dictating where the speaker can travel. He signaled that he questioned the wisdom of the potential trip.

I think the military thinks that’s not a good idea right now, Mr Biden said.

In an intentionally ambiguous diplomatic arrangement adopted when Washington recognized Communist-ruled China in 1979, the United States maintains a one-China policy that acknowledges, but does not endorse, the Chinese position that Taiwan is part of China.

President Biden has said three times, most recently in May, that the United States would deploy the force to help Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. On each occasion, the White House backtracked, saying the policy of strategic ambiguity remained, under which Washington remained vague about how strongly the United States would come to Taiwan’s aid.

The United States maintains strong diplomatic relations with China, with a large embassy in Beijing and four consulates across the country. But relations are at their lowest on military, economic and ideological competition between the two countries.

The current ambassador to Beijing, R. Nicholas Burns, is one of the most experienced American diplomats. In Taiwan, the United States maintains a representative office, the American Institute of Taiwan, headed by a low-key State Department official. At the same time, Washington provides Taiwan with billions of dollars in military aid and weapons.

Ms Pelosi has a habit of poking China in the eye.

The speaker is a longtime critic of China. In Beijing, it is considered hostile.

As a two-term California congresswoman, Ms Pelosi traveled to Beijing in 1991, two years after Chinese troops opened fire on student protesters around Tiananmen Square, killing hundreds, perhaps thousands .

Mike Chinoy, then a CNN correspondent, recalled in an article this week how Ms Pelosi then left the square in a taxi. Police arrested the journalists and detained them for a few hours, he wrote.

Ms. Pelosi is a strong supporter of the Dalai Lama and Tibetan rights. In 2015, with official permission from the Chinese government, Ms Pelosi traveled to Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on a tightly controlled trip that is generally off-limits to foreign officials and journalists.

The speakers’ plans for a trip to Taiwan attracted unlikely backers. Senior Trump administration officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, have said they would like to join her. Mr Pompeo tweeted that it was banned in China, but would be happy to accompany Ms Pelosi to Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/29/world/asia/china-taiwan-pelosi-explained.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos