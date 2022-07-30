Marginal candidates jeopardize Republican hopes in US Senate





WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) – Republican voters’ embrace of fringe and divisive candidates jeopardizes the party’s goal of taking control of the U.S. Senate in November’s midterm elections, as well as winning the main races of governors.

Far-right candidates who echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims of stolen elections could win the primaries in Arizona and Michigan on Tuesday, likely boosting the chances of Democratic wins in those battleground states this fall.

In Arizona, polls show Trump-backed candidates Blake Masters and Kari Lake leading the Republican campaigns for Senate and Governor, respectively. A far-right candidate, Tudor Dixon, could win the party’s nomination for governor of Michigan. It was endorsed by Trump on Friday night.

With Democratic President Joe Biden deeply unpopular among voters and an economy ravaged by inflation, political analysts and strategists say Republicans appear set to take control of the US House of Representatives and have a strong chance of overthrowing the narrow majority of Democrats in the Senate. Taking either would allow them to crush Biden’s legislative agenda.

The battle for the Senate, however, has become more complicated. Republican candidates in competitive races in Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania are first-time candidates who have raised significantly less than their Democratic opponents and have struggled to broaden their appeal beyond the fervent support base, but narrow, of Trump.

Democrats, meanwhile, have grown more energized in recent months by the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade that recognized women’s constitutional right to abortion and ongoing hearings on the January 6, 2021, uprising.

With the Senate split 50-50, Republicans need to win a net total of just one seat to gain control.

Jacob Rubashkin, an analyst with Inside Elections in Washington, said Republicans remained supportive of the Senate nomination, but it was no longer the slam dunk it once seemed.

“Republicans are certainly creating opportunities for Democrats in Senate races,” he said, “but I think it’s too early to say they’re snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

FiveThirtyEight, an influential political analysis website, said this week that the Senate race was a “twirl of luck” and gave the Democrats the edge.

CRISIS AVOIDED?

Republicans may have avoided a potentially tough fight to hold onto a seat in Missouri, which also has a primary on Tuesday.

Senate candidate Eric Greitens, a former governor who was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife, appears to be retreating into the Republican realm after a party-funded super PAC covered the airwaves with the allegations in the hope of derailing his campaign.

James Harris, a Republican political strategist from Missouri, said Greitens’ candidacy should serve as a warning to his party that he cannot take victory in Congress for granted given the more galvanized Democratic electorate.

“A lot has changed in the last two months,” Harris said. “So if Republicans get into Senate races with weak candidates like Eric Greitens, those will be expensive races that we could lose.”

One of those Senate races could well be in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has amassed a big war chest while Republicans have locked in a bitter primary. Kelly would enter a race against Masters as the favorite, according to early polls.

Masters, a venture capitalist making his first political candidacy, echoed Trump’s voter fraud allegations and questioned the legitimacy of this year’s midterm elections earlier this month.

At a Trump-led rally in Arizona last week, Masters pledged to work to impeach Biden and prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top expert on COVID-19.

If elected, Masters said he would “finish the job that President Trump started.”

A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted last week found that 60% of the American public view Trump unfavorably, with 34% viewing him favorably.

Talk of voter fraud is unlikely to resonate with crucial voters who swing between the two main parties in the election.

That same poll found that 45% of independent voters see the 2020 election as legitimate, while 24% believe there was fraud and 31% have no opinion. More than 70% of voters said Trump was at least partly responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

GOVERNOR GAMBIT

Republicans could also lose the governor’s mansion in Arizona, particularly if Lake emerges as a candidate.

Lake, a former television news anchor, was a leading supporter of Trump voter fraud allegations in a diverse state that shifted to Democrats and opted for Biden in 2020.

“I know for a fact that we will no longer accept rigged elections,” she said at the rally with Trump, whom she referred to as “Superman.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence recently clashed with Lake’s more traditional opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, in defiance of Trump.

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former senior aide to Sen. Marco Rubio, said Republicans want the election to be a referendum on Biden and his handling of the economy.

“Candidates who don’t present themselves as qualified or who say things that put off independent voters have a hard time crossing the finish line, even in a very supportive environment,” Conant said.

In Michigan, all of the leading Republican gubernatorial candidates said the 2020 election was riddled with fraud.

After a tumultuous race to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, once considered one of the nation’s most vulnerable governors, the Republican primary has narrowed to a slate of little-known conservatives. One of them, Ryan Kelley, was arrested last month for participating in the Capitol siege on January 6.

This week, a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association began running television ads in the state attacking Dixon, a conservative media personality and self-proclaimed “working mother of four” who emerged as the putative frontrunner.

The ads are apparently aimed at boosting more extreme candidates such as Kelley, part of a risky Democratic strategy to elevate Republicans whom Democrats see as easier to beat in November. Read more

Reporting by James Oliphant; Additional reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Daniel Wallis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

