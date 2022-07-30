TV Channels, UK Match Times & Full Undercard of Chris Billam-Smith vs. Isaac Chamberlain





Boxing Tonight takes a weekly look at Saturday night action in the UK and beyond, providing details on how to watch and what to watch out for. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter in the box below.

With SugarHill Steward on the corner and Anthony Joshua and Tyson giving advice, 25-year-old Ben Whittaker seems to be in the best position to make his professional debut.

On Saturday night, the silver medalist Whitaker at Tokyo 2020 battles Sunderland Greg O’Neill (record 6-6-1) at Bournemouth.

Whitakers like Fury have been trained by Steward, and Joshua runs his management team, acting as an intermediary in learning the Midland boxer from two heavyweight rivals.

Related articles

I’m a little kid in the middle who plays both, says Whitaker. But I’m in a bad position and get advice from both. Someone like AJ went through Olympic preparation. But in the end, it’s my journey, my story.

AJ keeps in touch and tells him to stay calm. Another day. And I listen carefully! You don’t have to tell me to stay calm. Be as calm as possible. Jamaican descent, I’m a little too laid back sometimes.

One thing I like about him is that he gives advice outside of boxing, such as how to manage my money, since I’ve seen people make money and eventually go bankrupt. The first is that you want to take care of your family. Mom and Dad did two things and made a lot of sacrifices, so I hope he doesn’t worry anymore.

Success Hungry Whitaker

He said he wanted to go up in the ring and rap, but he wants to do it when it becomes a big event like a world title. I can freestyle and have a few recorded ones, but I don’t want to do too much when I haven’t done anything yet. If I work and climb the ranks, you’ll see me fly into the ring, rap, and jetpack into the ring.

After the Saturday night fight, his hopes are a little less ambitious. I’m just looking forward to ending the fight so I can eat as much as I want. Which one? I eat Carbonara, I go to Five Guys, I eat Dominos Meateor, and then I have Halo ice cream. Well done I am doing this after the match. Otherwise it will walk you into a ring that looks like a Malteser.

Read the full interview with Kat Lucas and Whittaker here

Naturally, Stewards’ expertise also benefited Whitaker. He slows everything down and makes you feel like a beginner again. I threw the jab thinking I looked good. He said, ‘What is that? What you said about men, it’s a jab! I didn’t need a yes man to tell you your finished article. I can already feel myself maturing as another boxer.

Saturday’s main event sees Chris Billam-Smith laying down his European and Commonwealth cruiser-class belts against Isaac Chamberlain.

Pressure is a privilege. Billam-Smith (15-1-0) can bring out the best in me, the fights are tougher, the more fights the better, and Ill always find a way to win if I have to.

Billam-Smith turned Matchroom Boxing into Boxxer to get through this hometown bout. The Bournemouth man (and fan) faced Brixton-born Chamberlain, who enjoyed five straight stoppage victories in his last five games.

Chamberlain (14-1-0) said that no one could see what Ive was doing because Ive was far away for myself as an athlete and fighter.

This is a great match and a great test to show everyone the new and improved Isaac Chamberlain. Chris Billam-Smith is a great fighter so this will be a great fight.

How to sign up for the Police Boxing Newsletter

Tonight’s boxing has a fight every Saturday night. Weekly exclusive interviews and analysis fromis a boxing writer to talk about the biggest fights in England, America and beyond.

You can sign up here to get it straight to your inbox on a Saturday morning.

Billam-Smith vs Chamberlain Date: Saturday, July 30 Venue: Bournemouth International Center All Time: Main Event will start around 10pm, action will start at 7pm. BSTTV/Live Stream: Sky Sports Action starts at 7pm and airs on Sky Sports. Main event from 8pm. Stream on NOW or Sky Go. Undercard highlights: Ben Whitaker and Greg ONeill, Olympic athletes Frazer Clarke and Caroline Dubois predict to be among the boxers in action. Billam-Smith is expected to win on the points. full card

subject to change

Chris Willam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain Ben Whitaker vs Greg O’Neill Joe Pigford vs Rafael King Caroline Dubois vs Happy Daudifraser Clark vs Ariel Bracamontehassan Azim vs Jacob Quinn Michael Rawal vs Javier Andinostive McKenna vs Facundo Alberto Rosas Lee Kelly v Meshach M

Northeast Sunderland native Josh Kelly is back in the ring just six weeks after winning a second round stoppage at Liverpool against Peter Kramer.

This time it’s Newcastle for men dreaming of winning the Sunderlands Stadium of Light, and a win over Argentina’s Lucas Bastida will give Kelly the vacant WBO International Superwelterweight title and world rankings, but the 28-year-old’s hopes are Saturday. The night is a stepping stone towards a world title.

They’re fighting for the WBO international title and can put them in the top 15 and fix the standings, he said ahead of the Wasserman fight night.

As you start fighting between them, belts begin to appear in sight. I believe I can elevate myself to the top and get into an obligatory position to challenge that world title.

My best version beats his best version, so I just have to show up.

Also watch out for Harlem Ubank. Chris Eubank Jr’s cousin has grafted onto his 14-0 draw and may have had too much for Eliot Chavez in Saturday night’s ultralight showdown.

“I did what I had to do domestically and I think I overcame obstacles and challenged the British title,” Eubank said.

I’ve said before that I can’t control the ranks, and I can only control what happens in the ring and that’s exactly what I do and focus on what I do. I take care of my business in the ring and let everyone else take care of what happens outside of boxing and put me in a position to keep moving forward with the standings and fighting for the title.

Kelly vs Bastida Date: Saturday, July 30 Venue: Vertu Motors Arena, Newcastle Battle Time: Main event scheduled between 10:30-11:30 pm TV/Live Stream: Broadcast coverage is free channel 5 no see. Stream on the Channel 5 website. Undercard Highlights: Harlem Eubank was due to face Tom Farrell, but the latter has been withdrawn due to Covid and now Eubank (14-0-0) will face Mexican Eliot Chavez (11-4-1).i Prediction: Kelly TKO Win rounds between 6-8. full card

subject to change

Josh Kelly vs Lucas Bastida Harlem Eubanks vs Elliot Chavezhosh Stewart vs Franklin Ignatius

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/sport/boxing/boxing-tonight-tv-channel-uk-fight-time-full-undercard-billam-smith-chamberlian-whittaker-kelly-bastida-1769305 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos