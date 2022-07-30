Game Over of British Massacre Season as Bird Flu and Brexit Take Heavy Damage | rural issues





Bird flu put what animal rights activists had been trying to achieve for decades with a little help from Brexit into game filming.

Dozens of pheasants and partridge buds have been canceled ahead of filming season after an unprecedented bird flu outbreak in France has left UK hunterkeepers with few birds to keep.

At least 93 gamekeepers have been laid off so far this year, with some shoots likely to go bankrupt, according to Dominic Boulton, former president of the Game Farmers Association and now policy adviser.

He said 93 households will have lodging and vehicles that come with jobs. So they may lose everything. There will be a significant number of unfinished shoots this year.

About 70 percent of this year’s partridge shoots and nearly a third of planned pheasant shoots could be canceled, according to estimates from shooting agency Guns On Pegs.

This means a significant reduction in the 57 million red-legged pheasants and pheasants raised and released each year in the UK. The shooting of the grouse, which marks the start of the filming season with the Glorious Twelfth on August 12th, will not be affected as the grouse is not bred and released.

Red-legged Partridge: 57 m The partridge and pheasant are generally bred annually in the UK. Photo: TM O Birds/Alamy

Organizations like Wild Justice only have 30% of birds shot and recovered, meaning survivors indirectly affect protected wildlife. The RSPB says it illegally slaughters birds of prey to protect them. We also oppose the use of toxic lead ammunition, which the government considers illegal.

Boulton said the sharp decline in game birds this year will also affect beaters, catering companies and restaurants, with 75% of rural land being managed for certain types of shooting, including game, with an industry value of around $2.4 billion. added.

Early signs of the chaos came in late February when the first cases of avian flu were discovered in the Loire Valley. Boulton estimates that about half of the birds we keep in the country come from eggs laid in France, about 90% of the partridge and about 40% of the pheasants come from producers, almost all in the Loire Valley, Boulton said. said.

After bird flu is detected on the farm, the birds are culled and 30 days later, the farmer can start the domestic bird trade. This means within the EU for French farmers. However, international exports require a 90-day waiting period according to World Animal Health Organization guidelines adopted in UK and EU law.

The National Gamekeepers Organization (NGO) campaigned for the government to create a special license that allowed income before the 90 days passed. After weeks of negotiations, the ministers reached a customized agreement with the European Union, but France did not.

Boulton said that even if we were still in the EU and operating under the 30-day rule, we would still be in trouble, adding that French officials created false hopes among the shooters that imports would resume in time. If you want to start filming on October 1st [when the pheasant season begins]Your bird should be eight weeks old by the end of June when it can be released into the wild.

40% of pheasants come from producers. Photo: blickwinkel/Alamy

In France, the last outbreak was detected on May 17, and 16 million farmed birds, including poultry, were slaughtered. According to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), as of June 22, there were 1,464 cases of avian flu.

French farmers were devastated. Otto Tepasse founded Ottos, a central London restaurant based on traditional French cuisine. Canard la Presse is his signature dish made with Chalan Duck from Maison Burgaud Farm in the Loire.

I haven’t served any ducks since I started, he said. The farm has been operating since the 1930s and is the main farm for a 3-Michelin star restaurant. Now everything has been erased.

He said the farm wasn’t completely empty until mid-July, but now he’s trying to find new stock. Diners have to wait until the end of September to eat the pressed duck again.

Bird flu was reported in 35 European countries in 2022, with the UK so far this year with 122 cases, a nearly fivefold increase.

Pasture eggs were unavailable for five weeks because the outbreak required British chickens to be housed inside, and last month Defra formed a research consortium led by the Department of Animal and Plant Health (Apha) to investigate ways to prevent the spread. virus.

An outbreak in the Farne Islands near Northumberland earlier this month killed thousands of seabirds and killed thousands of garnets, gulls and gulls across Scotland, resulting in a ban on visitors to 23 Scottish islands.

The virus spreads from wild birds to captured birds, perhaps through direct contact with feces. One theory for how the virus circulates is that birds that migrated to the Arctic in the summer infect each other. Birds also mix in Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan on migration routes.

The NGO said it was too early to say how the filming season would affect it, but Chairman David Fuller was satisfied with the government’s response. The government confirmed that measures are being taken to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

A spokesperson for Defra said the department was trying to balance the egg trade with the country’s high level of biosecurity since the avian influenza outbreak this year. Unfortunately, during this year’s filming season, we were unable to act in time due to various external factors. We know this will have an impact, and we are exploring ways to alleviate these pressures going forward.

