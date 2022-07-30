US Department of Defense official says Russia’s war effort is failing





The Ukrainian military repelled attempted Russian advances into eastern Ukraine and pounded critical Russian logistics centers overnight Saturday-Saturday as Russia continued to shell towns along the line of 400 mile front.

Ukraine has made small but steady gains in the southern region of Kherson, a southern port city where thousands of Russian troops are now largely isolated after Ukrainian strikes on key supply routes.

A senior US Department of Defense official acknowledged the advances at a press conference on Friday and said there was mounting evidence that heavy Russian casualties had left some units unprepared for combat.

The official described Russia’s recent efforts as a failure both on the battlefield and at home, where Moscow’s rhetoric about its ambitions in Ukraine has become more explosive in recent days. Senior Kremlin officials have spoken of regime change in Kyiv, and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev posted a map on his Telegram channel showing a Ukraine engulfed by Russia and its neighbors.

Although Russian forces are trying to penetrate deeper into the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, they have been unable to break through Ukrainian defenses, according to Ukrainian and Western officials.

Throughout July, the occupiers tried to storm the Donetsk region, Serhii Haidai, the head of the military administration of neighboring Luhansk province, said in a statement. But unlike the Russian push in the spring and early summer, when they could use their large artillery advantage to level areas before advancing, Mr Haidai said the Ukrainian destruction of depots of Russian ammunition had made it much more difficult for them to replenish arms stocks. and maneuver.

Yet, he said, Russian forces continued to destroy settlements, using cannon and jet artillery. At least six civilians were killed and 15 others injured by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on Friday, local Ukrainian officials said.

On the southern front, at least one civilian from the port city of Mykolaiv died when a Russian missile hit a high-rise building overnight, according to Vitalii Kim, the local governor.

Residents of Nikopol, a town just across the Dnipro River from Russian-held territory surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, weathered another night of heavy shelling. The attack hit more than a dozen residences and caused a widespread power outage, according to local officials.

The Ukrainians accused the Russians of using the nuclear power plant as a military base, assuming the Ukrainians would not fire on it given the risks involved. But Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that their country’s military struck Russian positions in the town where the plant is located, Enerhodar.

It was really hot in Enerhodar, literally, the city’s exiled mayor, Dmytro Orlov, said in a statement. He said three units of Russian military equipment, parked at the entrance to a local hotel, had been destroyed.

As the Russians worked to repair a vital bridge over the Dnipro River further south near the city of Kherson, the Ukrainians said it remained impassable and Russian forces based on the west bank of the river were largely isolated from resupply and support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/30/world/europe/us-russia-war-effort-failing.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos