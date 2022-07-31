UK Weather: ‘mother’ conditions with tropical weather expected to bring 29C heat and rain | UK News





Tropical weather is set to hit the UK moving forward with “mothering” conditions bringing a mix of rain and heat of 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit) starting Monday.

Forecasters say heavy rain from the Atlantic Ocean is expected to hit parts of the country over the weekend, with southern and eastern parts hot and humid.

A thunderstorm may accompany Monday before temperatures reach up to 20 degrees Celsius.

“The main theme over the next few days will be wet weather in stark contrast to the rest of July,” said Tom Morgan, the National Weather Service’s meteorological officer.

“Many areas are very hot and humid, with lots of clouds around the night, and in the early hours temperatures can reach up to 20 degrees Celsius, resulting in sleep-inconvenient evenings.”

“It’s quite muggy and humid, and it’s going to be the typical conditions you see in tropical countries,” he added.

“In the south, daytime temperatures can reach 29 degrees, but it will feel uncomfortable and damp.”

He said the “humid” air would be pushed in from the southwest of the Atlantic Ocean, where sea temperatures are above average.

Morgan said Monday and Tuesday could see about 30-40 millimeters of rain in the northern, central and western regions.

But he added that the rain would be “not too disturbing” and “useful for farmers and gardeners.”

Morgan went on to say that from Wednesday onwards it will be “a week in half” as the weather gets fresher and drier.

“The rain will stop and it will start to look less messy,” he added.

The muggy conditions follow in recent weeks intense heatwaves with temperatures as high as 40C (104F) in some parts of the UK.

