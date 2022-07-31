Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3: Dates, UK Start Times, Live Streams, TV Channels for Massive Super Middleweight Fight





It has been confirmed that CANELO ALVAREZ and Gennady Golovkin will face off for the third time.

The pair began rivalry in 2017 when their first match ended in a controversial split draw, and most spectators believe Golovkin is a worthy winner.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have fought twice before.Credit: Getty

Canelo Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in a 2018 rematchCredit: Getty Images – Getty

And they had a rematch. Alvarez won by majority a year later.

That fight was also a close fight and since then Alvarez has moved up the weight class and has since become the undisputed champion at super middleweight.

Meanwhile, Golovkin has once again unified the middleweight title, but will finally win his third title at Alvarez at the age of 40 later this year.

But he will be delighted to learn that the Mexican adversary has lost to light heavyweight Dmitry Bivol, and will have to come down again for a huge fight against ‘GGG’.

When is Canelo vs GGG? The clash of Alvarez and Golovkin’s huge trilogy will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The location of the fight has not been decided yet, and we thought it would be very likely to take place in Las Vegas for a third time. In England, the game starts early on the morning of September 18th. Expect the ringwalk to begin around 4:30 AM British time. Is live streaming possible? Alvarez vs Golovkin goes live on DAZN in the UK as part of a monthly subscription fee and costs 7.99 per month. Actions can be live streamed from the DAZN app, which can be downloaded to mobile, tablet devices and smart TVs. In the US, you can watch the match on DAZN PPV, pricing is yet to be confirmed. Canelo vs GGG FULL CARD Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III (12 Rounds – Super Middleweight, WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC, Ring Magazine Titles) Jesse Bam Rodriguez vs Israel Gonzalez (12 Rounds – Super Flyweight, WBC Titles) Ammo Williams vs Key Erron Conway (Round 10 – Middleweight) Diego Pacheco v Enrique Collaso (Round 10 – Super Middleweight) Ali Akmedov vs Gabriel Rosado (Round 10 – Super Middleweight) Mark Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza (Round 8 – Lightweight)

What did you say?

Canelo is very happy and proud to be able to play his best game and said this match will be no exception.

Golovkin simply hopes to see you on September 17th.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I’m excited to be playing it on September 17th.

These are two guys who hate each other and want to end this amazing series with a fierce KO.

I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and there will be fireworks from the first bell to the last.

