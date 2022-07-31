US envoy says Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from world map : NPR





Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as they meet with African ministers at United Nations Headquarters on May 18, 2022. Eduardo Munoz/AP .

UNITED NATIONS The US ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday there should be no doubt that Russia intended to dismantle Ukraine “and dissolve it entirely from the map of the world”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that the United States was seeing growing signs that Russia was preparing the ground to try to annex all areas of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, in particular by installing proxies in areas controlled by Russia, with the aim of organizing fictitious referendums or a decree of accession to Russia. »

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “even said that was Russia’s war aim,” she said.

Lavrov told an Arab summit in Cairo on Sunday that Moscow’s overriding goal in Ukraine was to free its people from their “unacceptable regime”.

Apparently suggesting that Moscow’s war aims extend beyond Ukraine’s eastern industrial Donbass region comprising Donetsk and Luhansk, Lavrov said: “We will certainly help the Ukrainian people get rid of the regime, which is absolutely anti-people and anti-historic”.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, told the Security Council on Friday that “the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine will be carried out.”

“At this stage, there must be no longer any threat to Donbass, nor to Russia, nor to the liberated Ukrainian territories where, for the first time in several years, people can finally feel that they can live as they wish,” he said. .

Polyansky also warned Western nations contributing long-range artillery and MLRS ground-to-ground rockets that they were moving “the provisional security line” further west, “and in doing so further clarifying the goals and objectives of our special military operation”. .”

Thomas-Greenfield lashed out at countries that say “one country’s security should not come at the expense of another”, calling for what they call Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She did not name any countries, but it is a view that China has repeated frequently, including on Friday by its deputy ambassador to the UN, Geng Shuang.

He told the council: “Putting your own security above that of others, trying to strengthen military blocs, establishing absolute superiority…will only lead to conflict and confrontation, divide the international community and make yourself less sure.

The US ambassador also lashed out at nations calling on all countries to embrace diplomacy without naming Russia, saying, “Let’s be clear: Russia’s ongoing actions are the roadblock to a resolution to this crisis.” . Again, she didn’t name any countries, but a significant number of nations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East are taking this approach.

Thomas-Greenfield cited evidence of growing atrocities, including the bombing of schools and hospitals, “the murder of aid workers and journalists, the targeting of civilians trying to flee, the brutal execution-style murder of those who go about their daily business in Bucha, “a suburb of Ukraine’s capital kyiv, where local authorities said hundreds of people were killed during its occupation by Russian forces.

She said there is evidence that Russian forces “interrogated, forcibly detained, expelled approximately hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens, including children, uprooting them from their homes and sending them to remote areas of Ukraine. is”.

Nearly 2 million Ukrainian refugees have been sent to Russia, according to Ukrainian and Russian officials. Ukraine describes these trips as forcible transfers to enemy soil, which is considered a war crime. Russia calls them humanitarian evacuations of war victims who already speak Russian and are grateful to have a new home.

A recent Associated Press investigation based on dozens of interviews found that while the situation is more nuanced than Ukrainians suggest, many refugees are indeed being forced to embark on a surreal journey to Russia, submitted in progress. road to human rights abuses, stripped of their documents and left confused and lost as to where they are. Those who leave pass through a series of so-called screening points, where processing ranges from questioning and strip searches to being turned away and never seen again.

“The United Nations has information that officials from the Russian presidential administration are overseeing and coordinating the filtering operations,” Thomas-Greenfield told the council.

Polyansky countered that despite Ukraine’s efforts to intimidate its citizens, “people choose the country they trust”, Russia.

He warned that heavy weapons dumped in Ukraine by the West “will spill over into Europe” due to what he described as “blooming corruption among Ukraine’s political and military leadership”.

Polyansky said Western weapons only “prolong the agony and increase the suffering of the Ukrainian people.”

Addressing Western ambassadors, he said: “The objectives of our special military operation will be achieved in both cases, no matter how much fuel you pour into the fire in the form of weapons.”

