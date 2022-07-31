British Army, Finnish and U.S. Forces ‘High Stance Training’ | UK News





British forces participated in joint “high posture exercises” with Finns as the Finns approached NATO accession.

The British Ministry of Defense (MoD) said about 150 British Army and Royal Air Force personnel joined the US and Finnish response in the four-day Vigilant Fox exercise.

The joint exercise took place after NATO signed a protocol to join the military alliance with Finland earlier this month, and the ratification process of member states began.

Finland and Sweden confirmed their intention to join NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the RAF had dispatched four Typhoons and two F-35Bs to Finland and Sweden for a joint exercise.

Finland signed a declaration of mutual security guarantees with the UK in May and is also part of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of ten countries.

The Ministry of Defense said British troops stationed in Estonia as part of an unifying readiness for a British military project flew to Finland in a RAF Chinook helicopter as part of a training exercise.

“Exercise Vigilant Fox has demonstrated the strength and interoperability of our armed forces with our US and Finnish allies and reaffirmed our commitment to the defense and security of the Baltic region,” said Defense Secretary James Hippie. .

“Over the past few months, our soldiers, sailors and pilots have received a warm welcome in Finland,” said Squadron Commander Stephen Boyle, British Defense Minister in Helsinki.

“Exercise Vigilant Fox is the latest in a series of ongoing events across the domain. As Finland moves to become a full NATO member, we are working together to show solidarity with Finland, learn from each other and improve our operational capabilities. We will keep looking for the same opportunity. Together.”

