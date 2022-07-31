Wenyi Ding captures 74th American Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes





Wenyi Ding made history on Saturday.

After losing his first two holes at the 74th US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, Ding played great en route to his 3&2 win over Caleb Surratt to win the championship.

Ding is the first Chinese male player to win a United States Golf Association championship, and he is the second to reach the US Junior Amateur final, following Bo Jin in 2019. Ding is also the first international champion since Min Woo Lee in 2016. .

With the win, Ding earned a bye for the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He and Surratt, who will compete in Tennessee in the fall, were both already exempt from next month’s US Amateur.

Ding, 17, is committed to Arizona State and has a year left before the start of his college career.

The duo arrived as the highest-ranked players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings competing in the championship (Surratt at No. 19 and Ding at No. 20), and the final match certainly lived up to the hype.

Surratt started the 36-hole championship match well, winning the first two holes to take an early lead. Ding fought back, winning the fourth hole with a par and the seventh with a birdie to tie. Then he won three straight holes on the numbers 10-12 to go up 3. Surratt stopped the bleeding with a birdie on the par-4 14th, but Ding answered, winning the 15th hole to enter lunch break 3.

That’s when the rout began. Ding won five of the first 10 holes in the pair’s second 18, and Surratt won none. Ding’s lead grew to 8 with 8 to play after an excellent second shot in the par-4 10th set just yards from the hole, giving him an easy birdie.

Surratt would not go down without a fight. After taking a drop on the par-4 11th, Ding dropped the holeshot with his first bogey in the second half of the day. Surratt birdied the par-3 12th hole and the par-5 13th hole to make it 5 with 5 to play.

Ding’s approach shot on the 14th hole nearly hit the flagstick and settled just behind the hole. Surratt outplayed Ding, his approach hitting the flagstick and deflecting off the pin just left of the holeshot. Ding conceded the putt and his birdie went out, once again extending the match.

On the par-3 15th hole, Surrat’s shot settled on the green while Ding was unsure after three shots, so Ding conceded the hole making it 3 with 3 to play.

At the par-4 16th, both players hit their tee shots high and left of the flagstick. Ding’s approach set up near the hole and Surratt’s was left behind. His birdie putt missed and Ding closed with a par from himself halfway through the hole and won the match.

The only other Chinese players to win a USGA championship are Alice Jo at the 2014 US Women’s Amateur Public Links and Lei Yi at the 2019 US Girls’ Junior Amateur.

Ding had 11 birdies and an eagle in the championship game. Surratt hadn’t trailed in match play until Saturday.

