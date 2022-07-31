When the next rail and subway strikes are all planned for July and August 2022





The UK summer travel ban shows no signs of easing and a series of further strikes are planned for August.

The strike will affect rail services across the UK and separate measures that will seriously affect the London Underground.

On Wednesday, July 27, about 80% of trains across the country were canceled in the most recent strike following a series of major actions in June.

Here’s everything you need to know about train and subway strikes and why.

When is the next train strike?

Aslef union members at eight rail companies go on strike on Saturday, July 30, after negotiations over wages broke down.

On the day Birmingham hosts a full schedule for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 5,500 employees are expected to leave.

This includes marathons, which means many city streets will be closed to road traffic.

The train companies affected by the strike are:

London Ground Greater AngliaGreat Western Railway Hull TrainLNERLondon Northwestern RailwaySoutheast West Midlands Railway

The same union is carrying out an additional strike on Saturday, August 13, including train drivers from nine railway companies.

Avanti West Coast CrossCountryGreater AngliaGreat Western RailwayHull TrainsLNERLondon OvergroundSoutheasternWest Midlands Trains strike caused widespread disruption to British rail service this summer (Photo: AP)

The railway, shipping and transport union (RMT) is also going on strike on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

These major strikes are expected to include approximately 20,000 workers on network rails, 40,000 workers, including signal and track maintenance workers, and workers from the remaining 14 train operating companies.

This means the magnitude of the disruption is likely to be similar to the debilitating strike in June. The companies involved here are 13 operators.

Chilton RailroadCross Country TrainGreater AngliaLNEREast Midlands Railroadc2cGreat Western RailroadNorthern TrainSouthwestWest RailTranspanin ExpressAvanti West CoastWest Midlands TrainGTR with Gatwick ExpressLondon OvergroundGreat Western Railroad Hull TrainLondon Northwestern When is the next subway strike?

London Underground workers are set to go on strike on Friday 19 August 24 hours a day.

The RMT union said the strike was triggered because the TfL refused to share details of a draft government proposal to finance the transport system.

It added that it offers TfL through August 2 to provide coverage for jobs, pensions and working conditions.

The announcement comes one day before a separate 24-hour RMT strike affecting 14 rail companies.

London Underground workers will go on strike 24/7 on 19 August (Photo: Getty Images)

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch said: Our members will once again be picketed in this important debate over pensions, jobs and conditions.

They were messed up by TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan. And to add to the insult to the injury, they didn’t see the details of this funding letter from the government.

The August 19 strike will continue if there is no guarantee for harmful changes to jobs, pensions or working conditions.

More About Strikes Why do railroad workers strike?

RMT is calling for a pay raise of at least 7%, lower than the current inflation rate of 9.4%.

Union leaders rejected Network Rail’s 4% wage increase offer for the rest of the year, and rejected a possible 4% wage increase next year if rail workers accept changes to their employment conditions. The union said it would continue to strike if the government refuses to withdraw.

Lynch explained that the strike was the only way open to us, and argued that the dispute would go on as long as it took time.

He said: Network Rail’s offer represents real conditional pay cuts for our members, and a very small amount is conditional on RMT members agreeing to radical changes in their work life.

When Aslef’s strike was announced on 13 August, union secretary Mick Whelan said the strike was always a last resort.

But he added. Many of our male and female members who moved key workers and supplies across the country during the pandemic have not received a pay raise since 2019.

Inflation above 10% means that those drivers have cut real wages in the past three years. We want to raise what we can afford in 2021 to match the cost of living we can afford in 2022.

It’s not unreasonable to ask your employer to make sure it doesn’t get worse for the third year in a row. Especially since the train companies are doing very well, they don’t want to work longer at British Railways for less money, with significant profits, shareholder dividends, and high salaries for managers and train drivers.

