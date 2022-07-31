USA: Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 25 | Floods News





At least 25 people, including four children, were killed as torrential rains swept through towns across the state, the governor said.

Governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday the number was likely to rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash floods.

This is an ongoing natural disaster, Beshear told Fox News. We are still in search and rescue mode. Fortunately, the rain stopped. But it will rain more from Sunday afternoon.

Rescue teams continue to struggle to get into the hardest hit areas, some of them among the poorest in the United States. Crews performed more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats, the governor said.

Beshear, who flew over parts of the flooded region on Friday, described it as utter devastation the likes of which we have never seen.

We are committed to a full reconstruction effort to get these people back on their feet, Beshear said. But for now, we’re just praying that we don’t lose anyone else.

Kentucky received between 20 and 27 cm (eight to 10.5 inches) in 48 hours. The weather offered a respite on Saturday, but more rain was expected on Sunday.

As a cold front moves south, the region will remain mostly dry until today. The dry weather is expected to end Sunday afternoon as a boundary moves north in the region, the National Weather Services office in Jackson, Kentucky tweeted.

In the small community of Wayland, Phillip Michael Caudill was working on Saturday cleaning up debris and salvaging what he could from the home he shared with his wife and three children. The waters had receded from the house but left a mess with questions about what he and his family would do next.

We were just hoping we could get some help, Caudill, who is staying with her family at Jenny Wiley State Park in a vacant room, told The Associated Press for now.

Caudill, a firefighter from the community of Garrett, went out in rescue around 1am (0500 GMT) on Thursday but had to ask to leave around 3am (0700 GMT) to be able to return home, where the waters were rising rapidly.

That’s what made it so difficult for me, he says. I’m here, sitting there watching my house sink into the water and you have people crying out for help. And I couldn’t help it, because he was taking care of his own family.

The water was up to his knees when he got home and he had to ford the yard and carry two of his children to the car.

He could barely close the door of his SUV as they drove off.

It’s the latest in a series of catastrophic deluges that have hit parts of the United States this year, including St Louis earlier this week and again on Friday. Scientists have warned that climate change is making weather disasters more frequent.

President Joe Biden has declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen counties in Kentucky.

The flooding extended west to Virginia and south to West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for six West Virginia counties where flooding has downed trees, knocked out power and blocked roads.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also issued an emergency declaration, allowing officials to mobilize resources in the state’s flooded southwest.

About 18,000 Kentucky utility customers were left without power early Saturday, poweroutage.us reported.

