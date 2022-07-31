Neighbors fans check out the cut moments in the UK version of the finale.





Update: The Neighbor Boss explains the missing footage from the British series finale episode.

The Neighbors finally moved fans to a very moving finale on Friday (July 29) with an epic one-hour finale that ended their 37-year long show.

The finale was shown in Australia the day before, and now that the two versions have aired, Twitter fans are comparing the two versions. And through comparison, they found many small differences.

For example, in the UK version, fans recognized songs by Harry Styles and George Ezra playing in the background. This song was not in the Australian version.

In the Australian edition, Sky Mangel (played by Stephanie McIntosh) appears in the video montage, along with the rest of the past characters who couldn’t go directly to Karl and Susan’s house.

She didn’t appear in the British episode, but you can see the moment here (around the 1:33 mark).

In the same scene, Karl said to Toadie: “Toad, you are like a son to us. Well, isn’t that ridiculous? Toad, you are a son to us.”

It was also cut off from British broadcasts (starting here around 0:18).

Another thing fans took note of is, in a video message from Beth Brennan, she said, “I send love to Ned, I love you,” referring to her son Ned.

At this point, Ned is smiling. This was also truncated from the UK version. (About 2 minutes 15 seconds of the video)

Finally, the final drone shot showed the entire cast and crew in the Australian version, but only the cast in the UK edition.

So far, there is no explanation as to why these edits occurred. However, the soap had the highest ratings in both countries for decades, the highest ratings in years, and fans were pleased with the beautiful exit.

Neighbors is now over, but sequel episodes are available via My 5 (UK) and 10 Play (Australia).

