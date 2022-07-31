Leanne Wong wins American Classic ahead of National Gymnastics Championships





Leanne Wong won her biggest all-around gymnastics title in three years, becoming the first woman in history to complete an NCAA season by winning the US Classic, a tune-up for nationals.

Wong, who won world all-around silver last October after serving as an Olympic alternate, won the American Classic with 54.4 points. She won by 0.35 points over Shilese Jones, the other established elite in the field just outside Salt Lake City.

Full results are here.

Wong, an 18-year-old University of Florida sophomore, earned the top score on balance beam and tied with Jones for the top score on single vault.

Jones led after posting the top score on the uneven bars, her second event, then was passed by Wong after falling off the balance beam twice. Wong rallied after falling bars in her second event.

Wong won his first elite-level all-around title since the 2019 American Cup, his senior debut. She also won three NCAA regular season all-arounds last winter.

Wong and Jones finished eighth and 10th respectively in the all-around at the Olympic trials last year.

Tokyo Olympians Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles are set to return to elite competition at the national championships in Tampa in three weeks, with a view to making the five-woman squad for this fall’s world championships in Liverpool, Great Britain. Like Wong, Carey and Chiles began their NCAA careers last winter.

Brenna Dowell in 2015 was the last American to compete in the world championships at the end of an NCAA season.

World team favorites Konnor McClain and Kayla DiCello are also slated for Nationals after pulling out of the Classic earlier this week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/07/30/leanne-wong-gymnastics-us-classic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos