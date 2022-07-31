WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview: UK Start Times, Matches, Live Streams





Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar Last Night (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE enters a new era with SummerSlam tonight in Nashville, putting on a huge show for a number of reasons.

It will be the first premium live event of the Triple H era after the legendary star takes full creative control of the company after Vince McMahon’s retirement, and fans will be excited to see what he plans to do.

The cards themselves are stacked with 5 championship clashes, including a brutal last man standing match and 3 bitter grudges.

In general, WWE offers these major monthly shows and it feels like a perfect night with everyone on the side, led by Triple H, showing just how bright the future can be.

As always, we’ve put together a general guide that includes all matches, streaming details, and more.

Everything you need to know about the show.

When is WWE Summerslam 2022?

WWE is presenting Money in Bank tonight (July 30) for UK fans, with all the action on the main card starting at 1am.

How Can I Watch WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Of course, you can watch the kickoff show at midnight on the WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

UK fans can watch major SummerSlam shows via live streaming or on-demand via the WWE network, or order events via the BT Sports box office.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Full Match Card Last Man Standing Match for Undisputed WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns(c) vs. Brock Lesnar Raw Womens Title: Bianca Belair(c) vs. Becky Lynch SmackDown Womens Title: Liv Morgan(c) vs. Ronda Rousey Logan Paul vs. The Miz Unified Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Special Guest Referee: Jeff Jarrett) US Title: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory No Disqualification: Los Mysterios vs. Judgment Day Pat McAfee vs. What can you expect from Happy Corbin WWE SummerSlam? predictions for the show

SummerSlam predicts that Vince McMahon will retire in a few days as most shows have changed in the industry in just a week, and that a board investigation into misconduct is currently underway with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. is more difficult. .

That means tonight is your first real chance to see just how much has changed and what the game has planned for the months to come.

Logan Paul will face The Miz in his YouTuber single debut (Photo=WWE)

Big changes have already been made, with Seth Freakin Rollins no longer facing Riddle, and there are reports that instead the match will take place on 3 September in Cardiff, Wales at Clash At Castle, leaving Visionary without an opponent.

Regarding the confirmed match, Roman Reigns once again beat Brock Lesnar to book a match against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff and Bianca Belair must complete the redemption arc against Becky Lynch.

Liv Morgan shouldn’t lose her title on the first hurdle and expect Logan Paul to win his first singles game in the bout but must prove to the fans just how many opportunities Ciampa should give her a part in. . cost him.

See More: US TV News

Jeff Jarretts’ participation could prove decisive in the tag standings and this feels like Street Profits time before Montez Ford gets a chance to shine solo and Theory could continue the downward spiral with a loss to Bobby Lashley.

Judgment Day will have to beat Los Mysterios after losing to Raw, which could be where Dominik finally turns on his father Rey to get Edge (and possibly Bray Wyatt) back with odds.

Finally, Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin could be at the forefront of the fight, and Corbin could help McAfee do some fun heavyweight scrap.

