Bullet Train: UK Release Date, Age Rating, Cast, Plot & Runtime





Brad Pitt stars in new movie Bullet Train (Photo: Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Fans won’t have to wait long for the Bullet Train to arrive in the UK.

For months, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for a blockbuster featuring a star-studded cast, including the ever-beloved Brad Pitt.

The action comedy has appeared for premieres across the United States and Europe, and recently showed off Brad in a skirt in Germany.

Bullet Train looks set to be a huge hit, but lead actor Brad has admitted it could be one of his last films, saying it’s the last leg of his career.

But when is Bullet Train coming out in the UK? Who are the cast members and what is it about?

When will Bullet Train launch in the UK?

Fans don’t wait long for the movie’s release (Picture: REX/Shutterstock)

Bullet Train is slated to open in UK cinemas on 3 August.

The film is being released in the UK before going to the US, which may come as a surprise to some.

David Leitchs’ latest directed project landed in the UK two days ahead of the US and is due out on August 5th.

What is the age class of the Shinkansen?

Bullet Train received an age rating of 15 in the UK for its violent scenes (which obviously included one or more beheadings) and single sex scenes.

Oh, there’s also some terrible language throughout IMDB which suggests that the word F is used a total of 78 times throughout.

Who is the cast of Bullet Train?

Blockbuster starring Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Picture: Karwai Tang)

Bullet Train stars Fight Club legend Brad Pitt as the lead, but there are so many more talented actors to help get the movie going.

Brad, 58, starred alongside Joey King, 22, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, Brian Tyree Henry, 40, and Sandra Bullock, 58.

Joey is an up-and-coming actress who previously appeared in the family films Ramona and Beezus, and Aaron first became famous in the adult film Angus Thongs & Perfect Snogging.

Meanwhile, Brian is a TV regular, appearing in Boardwalk Empire, How to Get Away with Murder, This Is Us, and Atlanta.

Sandra most recently starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum in the adventure film Lost City.

What is Bullet Train?

Bullet Train loos is set as an absolute rollercoaster of action, comedy and a bit of gore.

The synopsis of this movie is as follows. Five assassins find themselves on a fast-moving Shinkansen, just a few stops from Tokyo to Morioka.

To make matters worse, the five assassins discover that each other’s missions are unrelated, and you can guess what that means.

See More: Soaring

What are the running times of Bullet Train?

Bullet Train follows the modern trend of making all movies over two hours, whether you need them or not.

The film kicks off at two and a half hours, and judging by the star-studded cast commercial action-packed plot, it might really be necessary.

