Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Beauty Deals That Rival Black Friday Prices

It’s the most wonderful time of the year or it’s at least equal to the holidays! Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is simply amazing. I was surprised that there weren’t any happy songs about it on the radio yet, but you have to check that out over the years.

The main point is that the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and the deals are just amazing. The beauty exclusives, in particular, are hard to resist. Big brands, amazing sets, beauty, skincare, hair were just obsessed! Check out 15 of our favorite beauty deals in the sale below that even rival Black Friday prices!

Skin care

1. Our absolute favorite: Act fast to save $115 on what shoppers are calling a luxurious set and soothing must-have for stressed skin. This exclusive BeautyBio duo includes a sculpting cryo roller and a ceramide cream for a radiant and youthful complexion. Worth $214, there’s only $99 left in the sale!

2. We also love: We wouldn’t be shocked if this five-piece Radiant La Mer hydration kit sold out super fast. Your skin will love you for buying it! Worth $155, there’s only $95 left in the sale!

3. We can’t forget: Stock up on this award-winning moisturizer that feels like an absolute miracle. Yes, this Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set gives you one jar and two refills while saving you over $80. Priced at $280, it’s only $196 in sale!

4. Fan-Favorites: Separately, these are skincare stunners. Together, the Good Genes treatment and CEO serum are an unstoppable force in this Sunday Riley Radiance Duo set. Priced at $175, it’s only $114 in sale!

5. FOR HOME AND FOR TRAVEL: This Augustinus Bader set includes one regular size and one travel size of The Cream, a major rejuvenating moisturizer loved by A-listers. Priced at $369, it’s only $221 in sale!

To put on makeup

6. Our absolute favourite: sparse and damaged eyebrows? Let the RevitaLash RevitaBrow Conditioner Duo help bring them back to life. Priced at $220, it’s only $110 in the sale!

7. We also love: The world’s most iconic blush is now available in an exclusive two-pack! Grab the NARS Orgasm Blush Duo, with an initial value of $64, for just $40 on sale!

8. We can’t forget: Luscious lips, here we come! This Dior Addict lip set includes a lip balm, a lip serum and a plumping mini gloss. It’s priced at $84, but it’s only $58 in sale!

9. Universal Beauty: We recommend this Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit to everyone, because this ultra-popular shade suits everyone! This kit includes two lipsticks and a lip liner. Worth $92, there’s only $59 left in the sale!

10. Long, Long Lashes: Whether you use them separately or even layer them, the Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara and Radical Volume Effect Faux Cils Mascara in this Yves Saint Laurent Eye Essentials Mascara Set will add a touch of glamor to your routine beauty. . Worth $58, there’s only $39 left in the sale!

Hair

11. Our absolute favorite: Upgrading your hair dryer can make a huge difference in the health of your hair and dramatically speed up your drying time. Our pick is the stylish T3 Airluxe hair dryer. Originally $200, it’s only $134 in sale!

12. We Also Love: If your hair needs some serious moisture, this moroccano oil treatment set is a must-have. It includes two sizes of the famous argan oil-infused treatment, as well as a hydrating mask. Priced at $72, it’s only $48 in sale!

13. We Can’t Forget: Waited to buy (or upgrade) a dryer brush? Get this Drybar Blowout Essentials set to get one with dry shampoo, protective mist, finishing spray and detangler. Priced at $225, it’s only $155 in sale!

14. Smart Style: Straighten, wave or curl your hair with this 2.5cm ghd styler. It’s the future of hair, this tool can recognize the thickness of your hair and the speed at which you style it! It has a value of $279 but is only $187 on sale!

15. Must-Have Masks: This Briogeo Hydrate + Repair mask kit includes three hair masks to strengthen, nourish, and protect your scalp and strands. As a bonus, they smell good. Worth $49, this kit is only $29 on sale!

Do you want more ? Shop all the beauty deals in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale here!

Want to buy more product recommendations? See more of our favorites below:

