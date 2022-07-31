Novak Djokovic still hopes to be allowed to participate in the US Open





Tennis 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic says he’s “preparing” like hell is allowed to compete in August’s US Open in New York.

Djokovic, who has just won his seventh Wimbledon title, is not allowed to enter the United States due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. The United States requires non-US citizens to present proof that they are fully immunized before boarding a flight to the county, with some exceptions.

On Saturday, Djokovic posted a message to his fans on social media, saying he was waiting to hear if he can enter the United States for the US Open.

“I’m preparing as if I’m going to be allowed to compete, waiting to find out if there is room for me to travel to the United States. Fingers crossed!” Djokovic said on his Instagram account.

After his Wimbledon victory, Djokovic confirmed that he will not receive a COVID-19 vaccine to compete in the US Open.

“I’m not vaccinated and I don’t plan to get vaccinated. So the only good news I can have is that they are removing the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you say. ‘call to enter the United States or an exemption,’ Djokovic said, according to ESPN. “I don’t know. I don’t think the exemption is realistic. If that’s a possibility, I don’t know what it would be.

“I don’t know. I don’t have many answers out there.”

Djokovic is the winner of three US Open titles after losing in last year’s final to Daniil Medvedev. The 2022 tournament is scheduled for August 29 through September 11.

Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open in January after his vaccine exemption was denied. He was then deported from Australia.

