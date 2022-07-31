‘All the walls of the world were climbed overnight’: some bands are skipping the UK because of Brexit | political news





It’s been three years since the UK last enjoyed all the festivals, from local lineups to Glastonbury and Download.

But while COVID restrictions are gone and the summer is full of events, industry insiders face new challenges, the same they predicted in 2019.

Adam Gregory, one of the directors of the award-winning British rock and metal festival Bloodstock, said: “Our festival has grown organically. Everything was working well.” “There was no major blockade that could be said to prevent the festival from succeeding.

“Brexit has come and literally every wall in the world has been lifted overnight,” he said.

A sentiment resonating throughout the music industry, from high-profile performers like Elton John to small bands to people working behind the scenes, is that post-Brexit festivals will be harder to hold and perform.

And while the philosophical debate about leaving the EU has been fought and won, now there are practical problems that people in the industry are trying to solve.

One of the main issues is that bands of all sizes need a carnet, an international customs document, to allow bands of all sizes to travel between the UK and the EU with all their gear for as little as £600.

Not only does the cost and paperwork for UK bands wishing to travel across the channel increase, but EU bands wishing to come and play at UK festivals face the same hurdles.

And even performances flying in from the US for the European festival season should consider whether it’s worth adding a UK event to your itinerary.

“Some of the bands we know didn’t actually come to the UK because of headaches,” says Gregory. “They can’t be bothered.

“I’m not saying that’s a huge amount, but you only need one or two to start that momentum. And suddenly the UK is one of those countries that hasn’t been added to the itinerary.”

Image: Labor MP Alex Davies-Jones talks about Brexit during a visit to festival organizers.

‘Bands are skipping England’

Labor MP Alex Davies-Jones has been working with festival directors on issues facing them and echoes his fears.

“If someone goes on a trip to Europe, they usually use the UK as a stopover, bring all their gear, bring a set, do one of these festivals and then head to their next destination,” she says.

“I can’t right now. I’m skipping the UK because it’s too complicated. Different rules, different regulations, too much bureaucracy prevent us from doing world-famous performances at our festivals and finding new and amazing music.”

Justine Jones, lead singer of British band Employed to Serve, says new paperwork is increasing the cost of traveling to festivals on the continent.

“Bands need to have Carnet literally list every single instrument, string, battery pack, etc., along with their make and serial number,” she said.

“We had to pay a specialized company to do that, and it cost less than £1,000.

“And since the carnet only has one year left and covers only a certain portion, if it exceeds this level, you have to buy a whole new one.”

Image: Justine Jones says bands across the UK and Europe are facing post-Brexit problems. Photo: Felix Baron

‘We’re not the only ones canceling the show’

But preparation is not the only costly and time-consuming nightmare.

“You may have to wait hours, if not the chaos we saw in Dover recently, because you have to line up with truck drivers when the band leaves,” Jones says.

“Obviously these people have a lot of stuff like IKEA for example and we only have a van or so. But we still have to wait in line with them and look through literally every item. We have. “

The same goes for air travel, and the extra hoops they have to cross can often be confusing.

“We had to cancel our appearance at the Resistance Festival in Spain because the airline lost the equipment,” says Jones. “And we are not the only ones that have happened to people who come to England to play.”

Alan Hungerford, a company called Freight Minds that provides itinerant logistics and freight support to artists like Queen, Adele and Gorillaz, explains how different this is to post-Brexit clients.

“Let’s say you’re having a festival in Portugal on Saturday. It’s incredibly difficult now to catch another festival on a charter jet to England on Sunday,” he says.

“These shows would go straight to the arena, board, get on stage, come down and back again. Now you are wasting hours. If you add customs, you can realistically say 12 hours. This means artists need to book less shows.

“I used to be able to go to England overnight in Belgium. Now I have to look at the situation in Dover and say, ‘Can we go to that festival?’”

Hungerford said the concern affects all bands large and small, and there is still a lack of clarity on the rules.

“It appears that UK customs officers are not properly trained on how to handle carnets,” Hungerford adds.

“There was certainly no government support or clear guidance on whether Carnet was needed or not.”

Image: The combination of COVID and Brexit has made it more difficult to find the staff troops needed for the festival, says Bloodstock’s director. Photo: Steve Dempsey

Occupation, job, job?

It’s not just the movement of equipment and owners that’s been causing trouble for the festival since Brexit.

Davies-Jones said the biggest concern for organizers of local and large events, including Glastonbury, is staff.

“Part of it is a result of COVID,” she says. “As the music industry shut down, a lot of people had to do other things.

“So skilled workers like riggers, lighting engineers, sound engineers, techs with experience doing all of this are leaving the industry, meaning you lose those skills at the high end of the spectrum.”

However, it is not only the technical crew that functions as a festival.

“The staff we need throughout the day, from event hosting, installation, cleaning, and security, comes from Europe,” she said. “They are just not there now.”

Hungerford agrees that staffing has had an impact on the industry, saying: “I attended an event in Sunderland a few weeks ago and expected 52 crew members to show up for the night shift to break the stage. Only 6 showed up.

“Everyone had to work four times as hard to get the job done. It took two more days than it had to be.”

Mr. Gregory said many of his fellow festival organizers had to cancel the event due to a staff shortage.

“The combination of COVID and Brexit has taken away a lot of people who previously worked in the music or entertainment sectors,” he said.

The festival director added that “it was a very worrying and difficult time” and the end of the seasonal workers coming to work in the summer of the event “has created unnecessarily very hard work for an industry that imports billions of pounds a year”. economy”.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:14 Crowds in Glastonbury for the first time since 2019

‘The festival needs help now, not in two years’

So, what can be done to help those involved in the festival so that the UK stage continues to thrive, not only this summer, but also next summer?

“Freedom of movement should definitely be categorized for arts and entertainment as an industry,” says Gregory.

“There’s a lot of lobbying going on for support, but it doesn’t seem to be being heard. Right now we’re not getting anything from the government other than lip service.

“The industry needs help now. It’s urgently needed, not a year or two.”

Davies-Jones also said the festival should introduce a seasonal worker program so that it can bring in staff from the EU as before.

“There are all these festivals and events and all of our leisure industry is going through a very difficult time right now,” she adds.

“All of our cultural activities suffer the same. We have a hard time finding good people here to do things they don’t want to do.

“Without this plan, Britain will suffer as a result. We are known for our festivals. We are known for our amazing music and cultural exports. And that great soft power is in jeopardy now.”

For Jones, it’s a more personal matter. “Pandemic has shown how much people have turned to music to get through those tough times,” she says.

“Now everything is ‘normal’ and everything is forgotten and taken for granted.

“The festival industry and the music industry make billions of dollars in the UK.

“We have to nurture the best artists and grassroots artists, especially those from working-class backgrounds, people who have no one to buy, but have so much to bring to art and music. It’s a shame that such people can’t be heard at the festival. “

We have submitted these concerns and demands to the Ministry of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, a spokesperson said: “We are helping the UK’s greatest musicians adapt to their new arrangement and make their tours easier, and we have made a case for all EU member states. • Talk about the importance of travel.

“Twenty-four EU member states, including the largest travel markets such as Spain, France, Germany and the Netherlands, have confirmed that they offer visa and work permit free routes to UK performers and other creative professionals.

“We are continuing our dialogue with the few remaining countries that do not offer routes without visas or work permits.”

