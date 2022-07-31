Dramatic increase. Foreclosure filings increased by more than 150%. Here’s what it tells us about the housing market





There has been a sharp increase in foreclosure filings, but the reasons may surprise you. Getty Images

The number of foreclosure initiations, that is when the first public notice of foreclosure is issued, has increased 219% since the start of the year, according to the US Foreclosures Market Report from mid-year 2022 from the real estate data analysis company ATTOM Data Solutions. Additionally, the number of properties that had foreclosure filings (this number includes foreclosure inception) is up 153% from the same time last year.

At least 96% of major metropolitan areas saw year-over-year increases in foreclosure filings, with foreclosure rates highest in Illinois, New Jersey and Ohio. And when it comes to the number of foreclosures, California tops the list, followed by Florida, Tennessee, Illinois and Ohio.

Foreclosure activity across the United States continued its slow and steady climb back to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022, says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. While overall foreclosure activity is still significantly below historical averages, the dramatic increase in foreclosure numbers is starting to suggest we could be back to normal levels by early 2023, Sharga says. (See the lowest mortgage rates you can get here.)

What does this rise in foreclosures mean for the housing market?

Foreclosures are on the rise as the various foreclosure moratoriums that kept people home during the worst economic disruptions of the pandemic are now over, says Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. That said, they are recovering from extremely low levels, she adds, noting that even after the sharp increase in lockdown activity seen in the first half of 2022, they were still not back to the low mid-term total. pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Much like the sharp turnaround in housing inventory we’ve seen recently in the number of homes for sale, when the market has tilted very steeply in one direction, we see huge percentage increases when the trends swing back in one direction. different, even if in many ways what was witnessed is just a return to something that felt like what was once normal, Hale says.

Indeed, it is important to note that many of the beginnings of seizures were seen today. In fact, much of the overall foreclosure activity right now is in loans that were either already foreclosed or overdue for more than 120 days before the pandemic, Sharga says. Indeed, many of these loans were protected by the moratorium on foreclosures put in place by the government during the pandemic, which only stopped the inevitable for a few years. Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, said: Foreclosure activity is returning to normal levels after being artificially depressed by pandemic-induced payment relief programs and extended foreclosure moratoriums. In a historical context, seizures are still very low.

And while those foreclosure numbers seem dramatic, Holden Lewis, real estate and mortgage expert at NerdWallet, says it’s not enough to dent the housing market or the overall economy. Even a healthy housing market has foreclosures, and that pace is nothing to worry about, Lewis says.

What does this mean for buyers?

While foreclosures remain unfortunate for owners of these homes, for buyers who have been frustrated with the lack of homes for sale within their budget, the increase in foreclosures could provide additional options, Hale says. But much like the increases we’re seeing in the inventory of homes for sale, this is only the first step. We would need to see several more months of those increases before homebuyers feel like they have an abundance of homes to choose from, Hale says. (See the lowest mortgage rates you can get here.)

