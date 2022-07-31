US GDP Numbers Are Worse Than These 7 Big Countries





The United States experienced worse economic growth than seven other major economies in the second quarter of 2022, according to an analysis of government statistics.

On Thursday, Commerce Department figures showed the U.S. economy had contracted for two straight quarters, the standard definition of a recession.

U.S. GDP, which measures all goods and services produced by the country, fell an annualized rate of 0.9% in the second quarter after falling 1.6% in the first three months of 2022.

Figures compiled by Trading Economics show that the United States is one of the worst performing major economies, with seven of its rivals doing better from April to June this year.

Only one major economy, lockdown-hit China, posted worse numbers in the second quarter.

Among the main countries that published growth figures for the second quarter, from April to June, Spain obtained the best results with an annualized growth rate of 1.1%.

It was followed by Italy and Mexico, both at 1.0%, then South Korea with 0.7% and France at 0.5%.

Germany and Singapore both recorded zero growth, although as their economies did not contract, this figure was still better than that of the United States.

The eurozone, made up of 19 members of the European Union that use a common currency, also outperformed the United States with growth of 0.7% despite falling gas supplies from Russia.

Among the world’s major economies, only China, which recorded annualized growth of minus 2.6%, did worse.

The country’s second quarter figures come as it battles the coronavirus.

Several other major economies have yet to release their second quarter statistics.

Since negative growth numbers were released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, the Biden administration has refused to admit that the United States has entered a recession.

In a statement reacting to the news, the president insisted that America remains “on track” and “will experience this transition stronger and safer.”

The statement added: “After last year’s historic economic growth and the recovery of all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis, it is not surprising that the economy is slowing as the Federal Reserve acts to reduce inflation.

“But even though we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and will come through this transition stronger and safer.”

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a meeting on the U.S. economy with CEOs and members of his cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House on July 28, 2022 in Washington. The president is coming under increasing pressure following news that America has entered an unofficial recession. Anna Moneymaker/GETTY

It sparked a furious response from Republican Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader.

Addressing the President from the Chamber, he said: “You would rather redefine a recession than restore a healthy economy.”

The National Bureau of Economic Research will confirm whether the United States is in a technical recession in the coming months when more data becomes available.

However, the news that America is suffering from an unofficial recession is a blow to Joe Biden ahead of November’s midterms.

No Democratic president since Franklin D. Roosevelt has won re-election after a recession hit while he was in office.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/us-gdp-figures-growth-countries-recession-joe-biden-economy-1729366 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos