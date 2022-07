California is the second most broke US state

If you’re trying to fill that piggy bank, it might be best to stay out of the Golden State. California is No. 2 in the United States for going bankrupt living solely on its savings, according to Consumer Affairs.

The consumer platform reports that it would take the average Californian 64.4 days to file for bankruptcy living on savings alone. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it would run out while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.

The counties in California where people spend most of their wages on housing show that you would do better and worse if you had only your savings to live on. (Graphic courtesy of Consumer Affairs)

Money is running out even faster in Hawaii at 62.5 days. Rounding out the top 10 are Washington, DC (72.1 days and technically not a US state), Massachusetts (73.6 days), New Jersey (74.8 days), Connecticut (76.3 days), Maryland (77.9 days), Washington (79 days), New York (79.9 days) and Colorado (80.8 days).

So where should you go if you just lost your job or only have $9,647 to live on?

In Wyoming, you can do this for 109.7 days. Rounding out the Tie State are Arkansas (109.6 days), South Dakota (109.3 days), North Dakota (108.6 days), Montana (107.3 days) and Iowa (104.8 days), Kansas (104.4 days), West Virginia (103.9 days). days), Wisconsin (103.0 days), Ohio (102.9 days).

On average, Americans can save 91 days before going bankrupt while paying the most basic expenses.

Given basic monthly expenses, Consumer Affairs also calculates that you’d be broke in less time with an unforeseen expense, such as an ER visit (62.7 days for average Americans), car battery replacement (85 .7 days) or car towing (86.8 days).

Entering your postcode, monthly expenses, and total savings into a widget on their site will help you locate a personal answer.

The answers shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, with the Golden State ranking 4th out of 50 states plus the District of Columbia in cost-of-living measures. It is only cheaper than New York (#3), the District of Columbia (#2), and Hawaii (#1).

According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Hawaii is so expensive because of high taxes, zoning regulations and the Merchant Shipping Act of 1920, which requires all cargo between US ports to be on US ships.

Millennials have more savings than Gen X

In a reversal, millennials have more overall savings ($9,900) than members of the previous generation, Gen X ($9,400), according to data from the Consumer Affairs survey. However, this does not take into account retirement savings, for which Gen Xers have $50,500 on average, compared to $28,100 for Millennials.

The biggest generational divide is between Gen Z, which follows Gen Y, and baby boomers, who precede Gen X. Gen Z has, on average, $3,400 in savings and $12,300 saved for retirement, and baby boomers have $10,200 in savings and $52,500 saved for retirement.

