US House passes and sends to Senate assault-style weapons ban





WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation banning assault rifles that have been used in mass shootings, sending it to the Senate where it faces defeat.

By a largely partisan vote of 217 to 213, Democrats won passage of the measure amid public anger over mass killings in which rapid-fire AR-15 rifles were used to kill and injure school children and adults engaged in daily activities.

“They’re easier for a teenager to get than buying a beer,” Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett said during the debate. “We have turned our churches, our schools, our malls, our entertainment venues, almost any place into a battlefield with one massacre after another,” he added.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Democrats have been trying for years to renew a federal ban on the gun, which was first imposed in 1994 and expired in 2004.

The ban led to a significant decrease in mass shootings, according to a 2021 study from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Republicans resisted, accusing Democrats of attacking the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution, which grants the right to “keep and bear arms”.

Democrats argued that this was not a blanket ban on the control of certain firearms and their enhancements.

Assault rifles are popular semi-automatic small arms among hunters in the United States. They are also capable of causing severe damage to humans as they tear through organs, bones, and muscles with rapid fire.

“There can be no greater responsibility than to do all we can to keep our families, our children, our homes, our communities and our nation safe,” US President Joe said on Friday. Biden, a Democrat, urging the Senate to back the measure.

Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler accused Democrats of a “never-ending assault on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.”

“Once again, we are looking at legislation that would do nothing more than penalize law-abiding citizens while doing absolutely nothing against the root cause of gun violence,” he said.

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a dedication ceremony for the statue honoring Amelia Earhart at the United States Capitol in Washington, USA United, July 27, 2022. REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz

Many Republicans say providing additional federal funding to treat mental illness would be a more effective way to reduce mass shootings.

EVOLUTION OF FEELING

With public opinion shifting in favor of some new gun controls, Congress approved a bipartisan bill a month ago that Biden signed into law containing modest safety measures.

It included stricter background checks before gun sales could be made, with a particular eye to keeping guns out of the hands of those convicted of domestic violence or significant crimes as minors.

It was the first time in three decades that Congress had succeeded in passing a major gun control bill.

The most recent in a series of mass shootings with AR-15s included 10 killed and three injured at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, 19 children and two teachers murdered at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and seven killed in a July 4 holiday parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Democrats, however, have promised to continue pushing for additional checks.

Earlier this week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee questioned top executives of two U.S. gunsmiths — Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc RGR.N and Daniel Defense Llc — in a hearing centered on the marketing of assault rifles to young men trying to imitate soldiers on the battlefield. Read more

The 100-member Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, who control the chamber because Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is its ceremonial speaker and has the power to break tie votes.

But Senate rules require most legislation to need the support of at least 60 senators to advance, meaning Republicans can prevent a bill from even being debated.

In June’s push to pass the bipartisan bill, there weren’t enough votes among Republicans to raise the age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21. , let alone ban the weapon.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton, Rose Horowitch, Makini Brice and Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey, Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-vote-assault-weapons-ban-friday-pelosi-2022-07-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos