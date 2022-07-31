The bacterium that causes melioidosis, a deadly tropical disease, discovered in the United States for the first time





The bacteria that causes melioidosis, a life-threatening disease, was first discovered on American soil, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (opens in a new tab) announced Wednesday, July 27.

Historically, the bacterium, called Burkholderia pseudomallei, has been seen primarily in Southeast Asia and northern Australia, where most cases of melioidosis occur each year, although the bacterium can also be found in some areas from Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the Middle and Central Islands. South America. In an average year, only about 12 cases of melioidosis occur in the United States, and these cases can usually be linked to international travel to a country where B. pseudomallei commonly grows, or contaminated imported produce. For example, in 2021, two people became ill and two others died after using an imported aromatherapy spray contaminated with the bacteria.

But now health officials have detected the bacteria in soil and water samples taken from the Gulf Coast region of southern Mississippi.

“Once well established in the soil, B. pseudomallei cannot be removed from the soil,” the CDC said in its health advisory. “Public health efforts should focus primarily on improving case identification so that appropriate treatment can be administered.”

The CDC began testing Mississippi soil and water for B. pseudomallei after two unrelated people in the area became ill with melioidosis, the disease caused by B. pseudomallei that can have a wide range of symptoms and is fatal in up to half of diagnosed cases worldwide. . The melioidosis cases occurred two years apart, in July 2020 and May 2022, and neither person had traveled outside the United States prior to infection.

Both patients required hospitalization after developing an intense body-wide immune reaction (sepsis) due to pneumonia, and both recovered after being treated with antibiotics. Genetic testing revealed that both patients had been infected with the same strain of B. pseudomallei.

With patients’ permission, the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health collected soil, water, and plants from household products, properties, and nearby areas they frequented. Soil and puddle water collected from the 2020 patient’s property tested positive for a strain of B. pseudomallei genetically similar to that which the two patients captured.

Based on these findings, the CDC concluded that “environmental bacteria were the likely source of infection for both individuals and have been present in the area since at least 2020.”

People can become infected with B. pseudomallei when the bacteria come into contact with an open cut or abrasion in the skin. They can also become infected by inhaling contaminated water droplets or bits of dust, ingesting contaminated water droplets, or eating food grown in contaminated soil.

In areas where B. pseudomallei is prevalent and where people are often exposed, most healthy people who come into contact with the bacteria never develop melioidosis, the CDC noted; in other words, exposure to the bacteria does not always lead to disease. However, people with weakened immune systems, diabetes, cancer, thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder, and liver, kidney, or lung disease are at a higher risk of getting sick and dying as a result. of an exhibition. Excessive alcohol consumption also increases the risk of severe melioidosis, according to the CDC.

Melioidosis can cause a wide range of symptoms, including fever, localized pain or swelling, ulcers, abscesses on the skin and in different organs, cough, chest pain, respiratory distress, weight loss , abdominal discomfort, muscle and joint pain, disorientation, headache. and seizures. Lung infections can lead to pneumonia and bloodstream infections can lead to septic shock, Live Science previously reported. Worldwide, about 10% to 50% of diagnosed melioidosis cases result in death, according to the CDC.

If you live in or visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast, especially if you have any of the medical conditions listed above, the CDC recommends taking the following precautions to protect yourself:

Avoid contact with the ground or muddy water, especially after heavy rains. Use waterproof dressings to protect open wounds, cuts or burns from contact with soil or water. If open wounds, cuts or burns come into contact with soil, wash them thoroughly. If you have diabetes, pay attention to foot care and avoid contamination of foot wounds or other open wounds. Wear shoes and use gloves when gardening or working outdoors (for example, when doing yard work or agricultural work). If you work or play outdoors, wear waterproof boots during and after a flood or storm, which can prevent infection in your feet and lower legs. See your doctor or go to the emergency room if you are sick and have signs or symptoms of melioidosis. It can be treated with antibiotics that your doctor can prescribe. If you are diagnosed with melioidosis, be sure to take all antibiotics prescribed by your doctor. Drink clean water; do not drink water that comes directly from shallow wells, lakes, rivers, ponds and streams.

