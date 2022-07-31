UK companies expect zero growth over the next three months, according to survey





People are walking along New Bond Street in London, UK on June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Pictures

Register now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com

It is registered

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) – UK businesses will see no growth for the next three months as consumer demand is squeezed by rising cost of living, a monthly survey said on Sunday.

The British Industry Confederation (CBI) said its members posted above-average growth in the three months to the end of July. This is slightly faster than the three months leading up to June, but we expect this growth to slow in the coming months.

“Private-sector activity has almost come to a standstill as businesses and consumers continue to be hit by rising prices,” said Alpeci Faleza, CBI economist.

Register now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com

It is registered

The Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to announce its biggest rate hike since 1995 to curb inflation, which has reached a 40-year high of 9.4% by raising rates from 1.25% to 1.75% on Thursday. read more

However, the BoE has warned that the UK economy is likely to contract later this year as regulated energy tariffs are raised by 40% in October, hurting consumers, and the economy is expected to contract slightly next year.

The US contracted in both the first and second quarters of this year, meeting the commonly used definition of a recession. read more

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that the UK would experience the weakest growth of any major economy outside of Russia next year.

The CBI said its monthly output balance for manufacturers, service companies and retailers rose from +5 in the three months to June to +8 in the three months to July. For the next three months, the expected balance for July was zero, rising from -3 in June.

Manufacturers expect current slow growth to continue, while consumer services and retail businesses expect revenue to decline and business services expect growth to slow, the CBI said.

“This is not surprising given that strong inflation is driving real wages down sharply and consumer confidence is at an all-time low,” he added.

Register now for free unlimited access to Reuters.com

It is registered

Report by David Milliken; Edited by David Holmes

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/uk-businesses-expect-zero-growth-over-next-3-months-cbi-2022-07-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos