How Bernie Sanders and the Conservatives Unite Against the US Semiconductor Bill | Bernie Sanders





When it comes to alliances in Washington, few are as unlikely as the common ground that Democratic Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders briefly found with the Heritage Foundation and Americans for Prosperity, two architects of conservative policies across the United States.

Yet that’s what happened this week when Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucus with Democrats, took a lonely and unsuccessful stance against a $280 billion bill funding scientific research and, from controversial way, giving computer chip makers financial incentives to increase production in the United States. says one that right-wing groups have also encouraged lawmakers to do.

The question we should be asking is: should American taxpayers provide the microchip industry with a blank check for over $76 billion at a time when semiconductor companies are making tens of billions dollars in profits and pay their managers exorbitant salaries? I think the answer to that question should be an emphatic no, Sanders said during a speech Monday in the Senate.

The objections of the senators ultimately came to nothing. The bill was passed by Congress on Thursday and Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon.

But the episode underscores the tensions that arise when Washington takes action to help an industry facing difficult times. In this case, the affected companies were semiconductor makers who are struggling to keep up with demand and fear the threat from rising Chinese industry.

The left in this country has generally not recognized the importance of capital investment. At the same time, they kind of complain about companies not investing in America, they haven’t actually supported companies investing in America, said Michael Mandel, chief economist and vice president of the think tank. from the Progressive Policy Institute.

My personal view is that capital investment is absolutely essential, and anything we can do to get more investment into this country is good for workers and good for consumers.

Dubbed the Chips and Science Act, the measure represents Washington’s response to the semiconductor shortage that began during the pandemic and has rumbled the assembly lines of American industries while helping to drive up inflation. The bill would offer computer chip makers $52.7 billion in incentives to build factories in the United States, as well as $24.3 billion in tax breaks.

The proposal has taken a tortuous path to passage, with the Senate first approving a version of it last year, before the idea got caught up in the legislative deadlock that has hit Bidens’ agenda in recent years. month of 2021.

But contrary to what the Democratic president hoped to get from Congress, many Republicans backed the idea of ​​helping the semiconductor industry, particularly because it was seen as an effort to counter China, which has heavily invested in its own microchip industry.

Nancy Pelosi waves the Chips Act after passing Congress. Photography: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

And while US ally Taiwan is one of the world’s biggest computer chip makers, another motivation for Chips is to worry about what would happen to its supply if Beijing moves against the EU. ‘island. In July, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress saying the measure was critical to our national security.

Mike Pompeo, a former secretary of state under Republican President Donald Trump, made an unlikely contribution to calls for its passage. Congress must pass the Chips Act for our national and economic security. We need to become less dependent on China for critical technologies and this is how we are doing it, he tweeted as the House of Representatives considered it.

But some of Washington’s most influential conservative groups did not join.

The answer to the [Chinese Communist partys] malicious ambitions don’t spend billions of dollars to help Fortune 500 companies, with no guarantee that those dollars won’t end up supporting those companies’ business operations in China, Heritage Foundation Chairman Kevin Roberts said. in a press release.

Additionally, the $250 billion price tag for the deeds will contribute to record inflation and an already historic cost of living increase for working-class and middle-class Americans.

Americans for Prosperity, which was funded by conservative industrialists Charles Koch and his late brother David, well known for their work promoting climate change denial, sees the bill as corporate welfare.

The United States has not become the strongest, most successful society in human history by imitating the central planning of the Chinese government, and we should not start now, the vice president of business says government of the group, Akash Chougule. If we want to see more US investment, the US government needs to stay away.

The effort ultimately failed, with 24 Republicans voting for chips in the House and 17 Republicans in the Senate, along with nearly all Democrats. While Sanders voted against it, none of his usual allies in this chamber or the House joined him in opposition.

It wasn’t just the Biden administration that lawmakers were hearing from. Semiconductor companies have invested heavily in lobbying for the bill to become law, with Bloomberg reporting that major makers spent $19.6 million in the first half of this year alone, after $15.8 million dollars over the same period of 2021.

Intel was particularly vocal, announcing a $20 billion investment in two new semiconductor factories in Ohio. But amid the Chips Act delay in June, the company announced those plans could be pushed back or scaled back without the funding.

My message to our congressional leaders is this: hey, if I’m not done with work, I can’t go home. You neither. Don’t go home for the August holidays until you pass the flea law because I and others in the industry will be making investment decisions. Do you want these investments in the United States? Intels CEO Ryan Scott said in an interview on CNBC. Finish the job.

Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who sponsored a bill that was a precursor to Chips, denied the legislation was for corporate welfare, saying there were guardrails in its text to prevent corporations to use the funds for their own enrichment. Instead, he likened it to a throwback to 1940s industrial policy, in which the government invests in industries deemed strategically important.

I think there’s an understandable concern about corporate welfare, but corporate welfare is different from FDR’s model of mobilizing for production, he said, referring to Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who led the country through most of World War II.

He envisioned Chips as a model for future efforts that could boost green technologies such as electric vehicles and solar and wind power.

I think that’s a first step in how we continue to industrialize America, how we bring back our production, how we reduce our trade deficits. I absolutely think it should be a role model, Khanna said. And the Commerce Department should be enforcing that so the money isn’t going into stock buybacks, it’s going into building factories.

