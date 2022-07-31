After starting a fire in New Mexico, the United States asks the victims to pay





TIERRA MONTE, NM, July 31 (Reuters) – After the U.S. government sparked the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share the cost of recovery on private land , jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials.

The blaze was started by fires directed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to reduce wildfire risk. The burns spiral out of control after a series of missteps set fire to 432 residences and more than 530 square miles (1,373 square km) of mostly private forest and grassland, much of it owned by members of Indo herding communities -secular Hispanic.

“Today I am announcing that the federal government is covering 100% of the costs,” President Joe Biden said during a visit to New Mexico in June. Biden was announcing a disaster declaration that covered debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

But federal cost-sharing laws on other federal relief programs limit Biden’s authority and reveal holes in the government’s safety net intended to help survivors and restore landscapes.

It’s a system that more and more Americans will turn to as extreme fires and flooding become the climate change norm.

“I DID NOT START THIS FUTURE FIRE”

Biden’s measure was intended to bridge FEMA’s relief with a congressional bill that could pass in the fall to provide 100% federal compensation for losses caused by the so-called Hermit’s fire. Peak Calf Canyon.

Daniel Encinias was among the survivors who met with Biden and was told by U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials he would get quick support at little or no cost.

He, his wife Lori, three teenagers, four dogs and eight cats live in a camping trailer next to the ashes of their home in Tierra Monte, 35 miles northeast of Santa Fe.

Encinias submitted a request to the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) to repair his well, but was told to share 25% of the costs based on a federal law that could not be waived because it did not fall under Biden’s statement.

Encinias said NRCS officials told him his application would be considered in September and recovery work would begin six to 12 months later if he was accepted.

So, like many fire survivors in this low-income area who lack insurance, the rancher and retired electrician did the work himself.

“Why the hell am I going to pay anything when I didn’t start that damn fire?” said Encinias, 55, as he fed his cattle hay he was forced to buy after his baler was set on fire.

An official from the local NRCS office in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where Encinias requested support, directed questions to the national office. Officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

UNCERTAIN TIMETABLE FOR RECOVERY ASSISTANCE

Many fire-affected families cannot afford to share at least 25% of the costs of the USDA’s Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP), which provides relief such as stabilization of burned areas prone to flash flooding, according to Laura McCarthy, New Mexico State Forester. Residents sometimes own large tracts of land inherited from the Spanish-Mexican land grants of the 1800s while holding blue-collar jobs.

“They’re really struggling,” McCarthy said.

That left residents, state officials, and federal agencies counting on cost-sharing being scrapped and the bill being passed by Congress.

Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez sponsored the legislation that passed the House and will likely need help from Republicans in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leger Fernandez is in talks with the USDA and the White House about removing cost shares and helped negotiate a waiver with the NRCS for flood mitigation work on private land.

“The feds are burning down your house, so they’re responsible in my mind to pay 100% of the cost of rebuilding,” Léger Fernandez said.

Assistance cannot get to the 45-mile long disaster area fast enough.

The fire burned about 170 acres (68.8 hectares) of rancher Kenny Zamora’s forest. His pastures in El Turquillo are covered in up to 2 feet of mud after monsoon rains triggered debris flows on slopes that no longer absorb water. The torrents knocked down fences twice.

A retired employee of the USDA’s rural development agency, Zamora sought help from the USDA’s Farms Service Agency (FSA) to feed his livestock.

The FSA office in Las Vegas told him he was not eligible. USDA officials told him that the EFRP for the region had not yet been funded. He pays for the recovery work himself.

“If you don’t have insurance, you’re pretty much on your own,” said Zamora, 59, who like Encinias is considering joining a massive civil case that could be filed against the USFS.

The FSA’s office in Las Vegas directed questions to state executive director Jonas Moya, who did not respond to a request for comment. The FSA’s national office did not respond to requests for comment.

Climate change is making wildfires worse because ecosystems no longer have natural protections such as cooler nights to slow their spread. read more Destroyed landscapes are also less able to cope with other disasters, such as floods.

Two women and a man died after a flash flood swept through the burn scar northeast of Las Vegas on July 21.

At Tierra Monte, ash flows knocked rocks under Encinias’ trailer and drowned livestock.

FEMA has so far awarded $4.2 million to 1,164 fire survivors, representing an average payout of $3,600. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Thursday that FEMA had granted her request to extend Biden’s statement to residents who suffered damage from flooding and debris flows in burn scars from forest fires.

For now, the Encinias family is making do with a maximum payout of $37,000 from FEMA for the loss of their 5-bedroom home. They also lost eight acres of forest, farm machinery and cars.

“Hopefully finally something works where it helps people,” Encinias said.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Tierra Monte, New Mexico; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Editing by Donna Bryson and Josie Kao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/after-starting-new-mexico-fire-us-asks-victims-pay-2022-07-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos