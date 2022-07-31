Community Shield: Liverpool v Manchester City live streaming online and on TV, how to watch team news





The FA Community Shield has long been the starting pistol of the English football season. This year’s Clash Pits are arguably the two best teams England have to offer each other, and as the top two teams from last year’s Premier League season, love between the two giants will not be lost. It is not to be missed, so make sure you know how to watch the Community Shield Liverpool v Manchester City live stream from anywhere.

City confirmed their starting XI and Haaland was selected as the target man for Grealish, Mahrez and De Bruyne. Liverpool have yet to confirm their lineup, but the club’s record-breaking signing of Darwin Nunez is set to begin. With Alisson out, Klopp will likely be replaced in the same way as Adrian.

Liverpool v Manchester City live streaming

Date: Saturday 30 July

Start: 5pm EST / 12pm EST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Watch Free: ITV Hub (Opens in a new tab) (UK)

USA Streams: USA Network – Sling TV (Opens in a new tab) / FuboTV (Opens in a new tab) (Free Trial)

Watch Anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (Opens in a New Tab) Risk-Free

Canada Stream: DAZN(Opens in a new tab)

AUS Stream: Optus Sport ($15/mo)

Out of the norm, Community Shield is not taking place at Wembley this year. London Ground paves the way for Lionesses to meet Germany in the Euro 2022 final tomorrow. Instead, we head to Leicester’s King Power Stadium, home of last year’s champions.

City’s Guardiola has plenty of new talent to choose from. Nordic powerhouse Erling Haaland will undoubtedly take the lead in his first Blues competition, and Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega will also try to get their feet wet.

Liverpool’s record £85m signing Darwin Nunez will be eager to impress, but he certainly won’t walk alone if he gets out on the pitch.

Community Shield is the ultimate warm-up event and kicks off today at 5pm. Follow our guide on how to watch Liverpool v Manchester City live stream from anywhere in the world.

Liverpool v Manchester City watch free live streaming

(Photo source: ITV)

It’s worth remembering that ITV has the right to show Liverpool v Manchester City matches in the UK and you can enjoy free broadcasting even abroad as a UK citizen using a VPN (Opens in a new tab) (more details below).

Liverpool v Manchester City can be watched on UK TV via ITV, the ITV Hub website (opens in a new tab) or the ITV Hub app (opens in a new tab), via a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or your browser.

Watch Liverpool v Manchester City live streaming abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to ITV, you cannot use the ITV Hub if you are outside the UK without a VPN. The service will determine your location based on your IP address and automatically block your access.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) help overcome these obstacles. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the Internet, preventing the servers and services you access from being aware of what you are doing. All information sent and received is fully encrypted.

There are many VPN providers and some are more reliable and secure than others. We usually suggest paid services like ExpressVPN (Opens in a new tab) which offers a 100% risk-free money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the service within the first 30 days, you can cancel without penalty.

How to use a VPN in Liverpool vs Manchester City

Using VPN for ITV Hub is very simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in a new tab).

2. Open the VPN app and select the location of the service you want to access. For Liverpool v Manchester City, you can access the ITV Hub by selecting ‘United Kingdom’.

3. Then go to the ITV Hub (opens in a new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool v Manchester City live stream.

If it doesn’t work for any reason, remember that ExpressVPN (opens in a new tab) gives you the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also try NordVPN (opens in a new tab) with a 30-day money back guarantee and Surfshark (opens in a new tab) with 24/7 support.

USA: Liverpool v Manchester City Live Stream

(Image courtesy of ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ reserve the right to show all US Premier League matches and various other live sports. All matches are available in English and Spanish.

You can subscribe to ESPN+, the network’s online streaming service. $6.99 per month, $13.99 if you opt for the cheaper bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you’re British abroad, you can watch Liverpool v Manchester City on ITV for free with a VPN like ExpressVPN (Opens in a new tab) which offers free ITV Hub live streams from anywhere.

Australia: Liverpool v Manchester City Live Stream

Good news. Soccer fan Down Under: Optus Sport reserves the right to stream Community Shield matches in Australia.

Optus, which offers live Premier League matches, starts at AU$14.99 per month.

Don’t forget: Britons abroad can watch Liverpool v Manchester City on ITV for free on ITV using a VPN like ExpressVPN (Opens in a new tab) that offers free ITV Hub live streams from anywhere.

Liverpool v Manchester City kick off Monday at 2am.

