Two Dorset Campgrounds Named Britain’s Best Hidden Gems





Studies have shown that two Dorset campgrounds have been revealed on the UK’s Best Hidden Gems list.

Tire and vehicle expert ATS Euromaster surveyed the top 10 campgrounds in the UK with the most positive reviews but the least social tags, and Trigon Farm in Wareham and Dewflock Farm in Dorchester were voted the best campsites in the UK.

According to Instagram data, the UK is the most popular glamping country in the UK with 22,511 tags. Van campers are driving adventures in Scotland with 24,204 tags, and wild camping is also becoming increasingly popular with 23,321 UK mentions.

Camping is booming, with 4.5 million Britons camping for the first time since the pandemic, according to market intelligence agency Mintel. And a new study reveals the UK’s top secret destination.

The top 10 campgrounds in the UK are:

1. Wareham, Dorset

Hidden Gem: Trigon Farm is located in a rural field with views of the Trigon Manor house and farmland. A great site for families and dog friendly.

2. Dorchester, Dorset

Hidden Gem: Dewflock Farm is a real farm for camping and glamping. It is a great base from which to explore Dorset, including its beautiful beaches.

3. Wynats Pass, Peak District

Hidden Gem: Newfold Farm is a family-run campground at the beginning of Pennine Way. Suitable for hikers and cyclists, it is 0.8 km from the pub and the train station.

4. Truro, Cornwall

Hidden Gem: Callestick Camping is a dog-friendly, wild camping that offers great views of the Cornish countryside, just 10 minutes from the beach.

5. Aberlady, Pembrokeshire

Hidden Gem: Eco Caerhys Camping at St Davids offers wild grassland camping on organic farms along the coastline. It’s a great place for active people as you can surf nearby.

The rest are:

6. Dodd, Cumbria – Newlands Valley Campsite

7. St Austell, Cornwall – East Kleiny’s Camping at Heronbank

8. Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire – Three Fields Campground

9. Skegness, Lincolnshire – Birch Fishing and Camping

10. Chester, Cheshire – Kings Acre Glamping

Mintel’s chief travel analyst, John Worthington, said: As the cost of living crisis increases, it is likely that consumer spending on all vacation types will shrink. However, camping and caravaning have the advantage of being considered cheap vacations, which can help protect the sector.

“Our research shows that low cost is considered a major attraction for consumers. The sector’s ability to withstand negative economic conditions as well as benefit from it was seen during the 2009 recession. Scale. The market has benefited as consumers trade more expensive international travel for cheaper staycations.”

