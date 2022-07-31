US Army-Run Slot Machines Earn $100 Million A Year From Overseas MilitaryExBulletin





In this June 23, 2021 photo, a row of slot machines sit empty at Bally’s Casino in Atlantic City NJ Wayne Parry/AP .

The U.S. military operates more than 3,000 slot machines on U.S. military bases overseas, even though the rate of problem gamblers in the military is estimated to be about double that of the rest of the general population, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling, an organization that advocates for services to help individuals and families affected by problem gambling.

Slot machines, operated by the US Department of Defense, earn the DOD more than $100 million each year in the name of ‘morale, welfare and recreation’ for service members, according to a Government Accountability Office report drafted in response to requests from Congress.

Slot machines are often found on bases where there isn’t much to do, such as Diego Garcia, a 12 square mile island in the Indian Ocean with a population of just over 4,000 people where the navy operates 52 slot machines. And they can be played by service members as young as 18 who wouldn’t be allowed into most casinos in the United States until they turn 21.

Slot machines have had a controversial history in the military

In 1951, Congress banned slot machines from national military bases after passing legislation to that effect. Two decades later, the Army and Air Force also removed them from all foreign bases, only to restore foreign slots in the 1980s. The Army’s latest tally in 2017 showed that the machines are located on bases in 12 countries, mostly run by the military.

The machines are operated by the respective military branches’ Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) groups, which claim to “provide high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resilience, retention, readiness and quality of life. ”

A Pentagon report in the early 2000s claimed that without slot machines, MWR groups could not afford other military amenities such as golf courses and family activity centers. DOD spokeswoman Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman echoed that argument, telling NPR that the machines “contribute significantly to the unrestricted fund and many other overseas recreation and entertainment programs.”

It is difficult to know the exact number of problem gamblers among the military, as the military stopped testing for it more than a decade ago and only resumed testing after the 2017 GAO report. However, a 2008 study of 31,000 Air Force recruits found that 6.2 percent exhibited some of the behaviors necessary to be considered problem gamblers. A 2016 study of the experiences of returning veterans found that 4.2% were at-risk or problem gamblers after returning from deployment. Taking this and other studies into account, the National Council on Problem Gambling conservatively estimates that 4% of service members meet the criteria for moderate to severe problem gambling, twice the national average.

“All we know about military personnel, that they tend to be young, male, risk-taking, likely to suffer from higher rates of substance abuse, stress, depression, PTSD or of traumatic brain injury, is conclusively correlated with problem gambling,” Keith Whyte, executive director of the NCPG, told NPR.

When deployed overseas, service members are often isolated, separated from friends and family, and given a pay raise. For those looking for some basic recreation, the slot machines are often steps away.

Congress tried to intervene

In 2018, lawmakers on both sides said they believed the number of problem gamblers in the military could potentially pose a national security threat, making service members vulnerable to blackmail and creating barriers to security clearances.

But the legislation introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., to curb this threat and provide relief to those struggling with gambling addiction has never been enacted.

Some veterans, including those affected by gambling addiction, say they view the machines as a technique in what some military personnel call “harm reduction,” the idea that on-base gambling could prevent someone ‘one to do it off the base, where the odds can be worse and the stakes can be higher.

“I spent hours in front of the slot machines on base and usually left about $50 or so,” Navy veteran Ed Grabowski told NPR. “I don’t see where this is really going to create a problem. I could drop $50 into a pinball machine.”

But there are few, if any, studies that suggest service members are better off playing slots on base than playing elsewhere.

“From a gambling perspective, there’s no data to say that slot machines are a form of harm reduction,” Dr. Timothy Fong, co-director of UCLA’s Gambling Studies program, told NPR. .

Fong said his focus is on how these machines are regulated. “My concern is that they are run by the DOD and not by any public health facility or groups that regulate gambling,” he said.

Fong said he has met active-duty military personnel who have developed gambling addictions in part because of the easy access to slot machines on base. For Fong, one of the most dangerous aspects of gambling addictions is that they are not publicly obvious like other addictions.

NCPG’s Whyte agrees, noting that without some sort of realistic warning system or limit on play “the first signs of addiction are often other offenses like theft, fraud, no-shows, [and] conduct disorder” all offenses that may result in dishonorable dismissal.

Often, by the time the gambling addiction is discovered, it may be too late.

Aaron Walsh, an Army Apache pilot, lost $20,000 at army slots in South Korea, quit his job to avoid a court marshal, and ultimately committed suicide.

“I’m angry. It was a life needlessly lost because of the military’s failure to take problem gambling seriously, and there are more of those stories,” Whyte said.

The government has tried to take steps to address the problem, including through the Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates a program in Brecksville, Ohio, for veterans and active duty personnel dealing with gambling problems. Separately, the annual personal health assessment for all active duty military personnel now includes three health screening questions aimed at identifying gambling addictions.

The Ministry of Defense said it had “extensive controls in place to minimize potential abuse by limiting hours of operation, limiting access to machines, limiting the number of machines in locations, limiting the amount of money played and limiting potential winnings”.

The controls by themselves may not always be enough when access to slot machines is only a few steps away.

Army veteran Dave Yeagar says that when he arrived at Yongsan Army Base in South Korea right after 9/11, 2001, he had no gambling problem. He says that even living near Atlantic City, NJ, he wasn’t tempted to gamble in the base slot machine room like he was in South Korea.

“I found myself in there 7 days a week. … The appeal of these rooms and the ease with which it is possible to access them is a big part of what led to the development of my addiction,” he said. he told NPR, adding that there was little oversight. then.

“There were literally days when I would walk in there when the slot machine room opened on a Saturday morning and leave when it closed. No one came up to me and said, ‘You’re been there too long.’ Nobody. Nothing,” he said.

Yeager, who now mentors active duty members with gambling addictions, says he hasn’t heard anything has changed.

