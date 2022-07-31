UK Storm Forecast: Weather Service Warns ‘Tropical’ 29C Air Will Cause Atlantic Lightning in Days | weather | News





Forecasters have warned that heavy rains from the west will hit parts of the UK this weekend, with hot and humid parts in the south and east. Thunderstorms can be pouring in some areas before the weather turns muggy and temperatures rise to 20 degrees on Monday. Weather forecaster Tom Morgan says “wet weather” will be the dominant theme in the UK for the next few days and will completely change to the glorious sunshine you can see through most of July.

Many areas are “very warm and humid” both day and night.

Early in the morning, temperatures can soar as high as 20 degrees Celsius, which “means uncomfortable evening sleep is coming”.

Morgan warns that some isolated areas, where conditions typical of tropical countries are experienced, could thunder.

Mercury can approach 30 degrees Celsius during the day, but you will feel “uncomfortable and damp”.

The National Weather Service forecaster told the PA news agency:

“Many areas are very hot and humid, with lots of clouds around the night, and in the early hours temperatures can reach 20 degrees Celsius, resulting in sleep-inducing evenings.

“Weird thunderstorms may be heard in the isolated area and it will be quite muggy and humid with conditions typical of tropical countries.

“The southern part can get as high as 29 degrees during the day, but it will feel uncomfortable and damp.”

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s online forecast: “Rain will move south across England and Wales and showers will occur in the east.

“It is mostly dry, and the further north you go, the more sunny it is. The south is warm and humid, and the north is cooler.

From Monday to Wednesday, the weather forecast is “Clear for many on Monday, but rain will spread eastward later.”

“We’re going to see some sunshine in the east and south. It’s very warm.”

The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted: “The new few days will be warm and muggy with humid air masses located in the South of England.

“By the second half of next week, cooler and fresher air masses will move across England from the north, but the warmth in the southeast will remain.”

