When a recession hits the UK, a base rate hike is the last thing we need | interest rate





When Bank of England officials gather this week to discuss how much to raise the central bank rate, they can be forgiven for having spent the previous day scratching their heads.

There are figures showing that the British economy is like what John Bull described in the 18th century after a tense pie feast at full capacity. If unemployment is low and vacancies are at a record high during normal times, this would indicate a full-fledged boom.

But this is not a normal time. Most companies report that consumer demand is slowing as wages cannot keep up with soaring inflation. Recent surveys show a recession heading towards recession rather than prospects for affluence.

Governor Andrew Bailey and eight colleagues from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are expected to raise the benchmark interest rate from 1.25% to 1.5%, raising the average mortgage loan annual rate (APR) to over 3.5%. However, confusion over how to handle the vicious cycle of inflation, where annual prices soar to 9.4%, is expected to be divided.

On balance, we think MPC will stick to a slow and steady approach.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said most MPC members would be reluctant to impose massive rate hikes.

But fund manager Abrdn’s Luke Bartholomew is betting on a more aggressive stance. He said the bank would raise interest rates by half a point due to increased government spending and higher gas rates.

Some members voted in favor of a 0.5-point increase at a meeting in June, arguing that a short, sharp shock was needed to calm consumer spending.

MPC member and former investment banking economist Catherine Mann added additional distortion in her most recent speech, saying the UK needs much higher interest rates to protect the pound. of this year. A lower pound raises import costs and inflation rates.

Her argument is likely to be re-emerged at this week’s meeting after the Fed signaled a 0.75 point increase in the fall after raising the benchmark interest rate by 0.75 points to 2.5% last week.

Higher interest rates act as a magnet for global savings, increasing demand for the currency. If UK interest rates lag behind the US, the pound is clearly at a disadvantage.

Fed officials’ threat to raise rates may never materialize. Last week’s US GDP figures contracted 1.6% in the first quarter and then contracted 0.9% in the second quarter, putting the US into recession.

Many economists believe that the UK is heading in the same direction. They say the reason the UK’s unemployment rate is low is because there was a worker churn following the Brexit vote and the long-term COVID-19 still affects around half a million workers.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, compiles one of the most sought-after monthly business surveys. He says the economy doesn’t need to push further into a recession at the Bank. Every indicator he sees shows that he’s heading in that direction anyway.

If the central bank raises interest rates, a recession will come, he said. Maybe a deep recession is what banks want. When that happens, I think you can’t help but be surprised.

John Bull was described as a wealthy farmer 250 years ago and there are plenty of people who have been making money from high wheat prices in the last two years. However, the economic downturn can cause commodity prices to plummet. Wheat prices have already fallen a quarter from their May highs on concerns about a recession.

A recession across the developed world will see further declines as it lowers inflation and puts an end to the further need for higher interest rates.

