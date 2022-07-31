WWE SummerSlam 2022: UK Time, Cards, How To Watch





Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul and The Miz are all in the ring for SummerSlam 2022.

SummerSlam is back and promises to be the biggest show of the year.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you’re thinking of tuning, here’s everything you need to know.

What time does SummerSlam start in the UK?

It is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM, five hours later than US Eastern Standard Time (GMT).

So SummerSlam starts at 1am in the UK.

Who is on the card?

SummerSlam’s match cards are as follows:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar, Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Usos(Jimmy and Jey)(c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Womens Title)Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE SmackDown Women’s Title)Bobby Lashley(c) vs. WWE US Title The Miz vs. Logan PaulPac McAfee vs. Happy CorbinBrock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (pictured) will be billed as biggest WrestleMania match of all time combining two world championship promotions (photo: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

How can I watch SummerSlam?

In the US, it is available from Peacock (PPV).

Outside the United States: Available on WWE networks that require a subscription.

It can also be used for PPV, which can be ordered through UK TV services such as Virgin and Sky.

Where is SummerSlam held?

It will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Can I buy a ticket?

Tickets are available for SummerSlam tonight in Nashville.

All tickets and parking passes are completely mobile at Nissan Stadium. PDF/Home Print tickets are no longer available for entry to Nissan Stadium events.

Please withdraw your mobile ticket from the machine when approaching the gate.

Add tickets to your phone’s Wallet app for easy offline access. me

If you need assistance with your mobile ticket purchase on the day of the event, visit the ticket office at Gate 1 or look for a mobile ticket specialist outside each entrance.

Where is the ticket office?

The ticket office located next to Gate 1 is open for on-site sales and customer service from 11am on the day of the event.

Nissan Stadium has no cash

On the website, the stadium warns: Nissan Stadium accepts credit card and mobile payments only, including all vendors, kiosks, bars, parking lots and retail outlets.

We offer cash exchange in the stadium at the ticket office window in section 108.

Guests can convert their cash into a $20 gift card that can be used throughout the Nissan Stadium.

read more

What is today’s bag policy?

Guests are strongly encouraged to leave their bags at home, but if you need to bring personal items to the game, Nissan Stadium has a clear bag policy.

Transparent envelopes must be 12 x 12 x 6 or less. Opaque bags, wallets and cases cannot exceed 4.5 x 6.5.

