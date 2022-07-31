UK Weather: Tropical weather hit the UK with extreme 29C heat and heavy rain





The British will experience a “muffy” condition. photo: alami

Tropical weather is set to hit the UK in the future, with “mothering” conditions that bring the British a mix of heat and rain of 29 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rains coming from the Atlantic Ocean are expected to hit parts of the country over the weekend, with hot and humid parts in the south and east, the forecast said.

The mix of conditions means sunglasses and umbrellas are all ready for Brits across the UK.

A thunderstorm and a thunderstorm are expected from Monday before temperatures rise to 20 degrees.

This comes after the first hose pipe bans were imposed on Hampshire and the Isle of Wight amid fears of a drought throughout August.

The UK has had one of the driest years in a century, with record temperatures this summer.

Wet air masses will feel warm and muggy in the south of England for the new few days.

Cooler and breezy air masses will move across England from the north through the second half of next week, but the warmth of the southeast will remain. pic.twitter.com/hjIxExici4

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) July 30, 2022

Meteorological Agency spokeswoman Tom Morgan said that “wet weather will be a major theme going forward, in stark contrast to the rest of July.”

“Many areas are very hot and humid, with lots of clouds around the night, and in the early hours temperatures can reach 20 degrees Celsius, resulting in sleep-inducing evenings.

“Weird thunderstorms may be heard in the isolated area and it will be quite muggy and humid with conditions typical of tropical countries.

“The southern part can get as high as 29 degrees during the day, but it will feel uncomfortable and damp.”

He said the “humid” air would be pushed in from the southwest of the Atlantic Ocean, where sea temperatures are above average.

The northern, central and western regions can get up to 30-40mm of rain on Mondays and Tuesdays, but “not too disturbing” and “useful for farmers and gardeners”.

Morgan went on to say that from Wednesday onwards it will be “a week in half” as the weather gets fresher and drier.

“The rain will stop and it will start to look less messy,” he added.

