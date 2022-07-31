On Navy Day, Putin Says US Is Russia’s Main Rival





President Vladimir Putin on Sunday signed a new naval doctrine that makes the United States Russia’s main rival and defines Russia’s global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea.

Speaking at Russian Navy Day in the former imperial capital of Saint Petersburg founded by Tsar Peter the Great, Putin praised Peter for making Russia a great maritime power and increasing the world position of the Russian state.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

After inspecting the navy, Putin delivered a brief speech in which he promised what he billed as Russia’s unique Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, warning that Russia had the military clout to defeat any potential aggressor.

Shortly before the speech, he signed a new 55-page naval doctrine, which sets out the broad strategic goals of the Russian Navy, including its ambitions as a major maritime power that span the globe.

The main threat to Russia, according to the doctrine, is the strategic policy of the United States to dominate the world’s oceans and the movement of the NATO military alliance towards Russian borders.

Russia can use its military force appropriately to the situation in the world’s oceans if other soft powers, such as diplomatic and economic tools, are exhausted, according to the doctrine.

Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during his speech, but military doctrine envisages an overall strengthening of Russia’s geopolitical position in the Black and Azov seas.

He also defined the Arctic Ocean, which the United States has repeatedly said Russia is trying to militarize, as an area of ​​particular importance to Russia.

Russia’s vast 37,650 km (23,400 mile) coastline, stretching from the Sea of ​​Japan to the White Sea, also includes the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

Putin said the delivery of Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles to the Admiral Gorshkov frigate would begin in a few months. Where they deploy will depend on Russian interests, he said.

The key element here is the ability of the Russian Navy… It is able to respond with lightning speed to anyone who decides to encroach on our sovereignty and our freedom.

Hypersonic weapons can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and Russia has already tested launching the Zircon from warships and submarines over the past year.

In Crimea, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet early on Sunday in the Russian-held port city, injuring five personnel.

Read more:

Blinken says he and his Russian counterpart discussed detained Americans and the war in Ukraine

Ukraine condemns Russian call to hang Azov fighters

Russia bans entry of 32 New Zealand officials and journalists

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2022/07/31/On-navy-day-Putin-says-US-is-Russia-s-main-rival The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos