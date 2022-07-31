Who are the economic arbiters who decide if the United States is in a recession?





The US Commerce Department announced on Thursday that the country’s gross domestic product fell for the second straight quarter, and President Joe Biden said it didn’t look like a recession. In most countries, two successive quarters of falling GDP officially qualify as a recession, but not in the United States, where an independent body of eight economists called the Business Cycle Dating Committee makes such a decision.

In most countries, the bell would have rung and the government would have officially announced that the economy had entered a recession. But not in the United States. GDP in the world’s largest economy fell an annualized 0.9% last quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday, the second straight quarter of negative.

But President Joe Biden told reporters the new data “doesn’t strike me as a recession” shortly after the departments report.

The same GDP figures would be enough for France, for example, to consider itself in recession. The country’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) defines a recession as “a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) for at least two consecutive quarters”. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also applies the same definition.

Biden and senior White House officials on Thursday touted several positive facts about the U.S. economy, including that employers are still hiring, unemployment is at a 50-year low and manufacturers are still investing.

Eight economists

Besides the United States, Japan is the only democratic country that does not follow the INSEE and OECD definition of a recession. “The Japanese government is the arbiter, but the government is deviating from the automatic two-quarter rule and considering other indicators,” such as employment or consumption, Harvard economist Jeffrey Frankel said in a draft. from a 2019 conference on the American exception to the definition of business cycles.

In Japan, it is a democratically elected authority, well known to the population, which decides. But in the United States, the arbiters are eight economists who form an independent group called the Business Cycle Dating Committee, which is part of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

The NBER’s definition “emphasizes that a recession involves a significant decline in economic activity that extends throughout the economy and lasts for more than a few months.” The contraction of GDP is therefore only one of the factors taken into account by the commission, along with the unemployment rate, the level of wages and investment.

Not only do these arbiters determine whether the US economy is in recession, but they are also the ones who can officially determine that a recession is over.

A politically sensitive issue

The economy is still a highly politically sensitive issue in Washington, especially as voter concerns about it could see Biden’s fellow Democrats fall in the Nov. 8 midterm elections for control of Congress.

Democrats currently have wafer-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, but midterm elections during former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama’s first terms have been disastrous for the party.

Republicans and conservative political commentators cite falling GDP numbers, soaring prices and a slowing housing market to blame Biden for the state of the economy. The president’s approval rating has fallen to a record low 36%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, with the economy top of voters’ minds.

Even in a meeting with White House-selected attendees, Biden heard a mixed description of the US economy. We’re seeing a slowdown in consumer spending, Wendell Weeks, CEO of materials science firm Corning, told Biden, citing the company’s sales to TV and computer makers.

However, job growth in the United States averaged 456,700 per month in the first half of the year, while domestic demand continued to grow. On Thursday, Labor Department data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell slightly.

“It doesn’t make sense that the economy could be in a recession with this stuff,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters on Thursday.

Twelve months to name a recession

Until the Business Cycle Dating Committee declares the United States to be in a recession, Bidencan is saying, in good faith, that the country is not.

The president may have time on his side: The average lag between a turning point [a recession or a recovery] and the [groups] announcement is 12 months,” wrote Frankel, who has served on the committee for more than 20 years.

The eight committees of economists waited until December 2008 to declare that a recession had begun at the end of 2007. In the meantime, Lehman Brothers had already gone bankrupt and the financial crisis was wreaking havoc around the world.

Committee time lag can be a problem when politicians need a quick assessment to make decisions, National Public Radio (NPR) said during a show about the arbiters of the recession.

A friendship between a socialist economist and a liberal executive

America’s near exception to identifying a recession dates back to the aftermath of World War I and the unlikely friendship between Nachum Stone, a socialist economist, and Malcolm Rorty, a chief statistician at the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T) which was famous for its laissez-faire philosophy, according to the American business magazine Forbes.

The two could not agree on any economic concept, but one: the United States needed a body that could establish indisputable facts to serve as a basis for economic debate.

Thus, in 1920, the NBER was born, an independent institute supposed to bring together the brightest minds from all economic horizons in order to reach a consensus on pressing questions such as the measurement of the rate of growth, employment or even recessions.

Nearly 60 years later, in 1978, this organization founded the Business Cycle Dating Committee, whose task is to date, with extreme precision, the various economic cycles of the country, hence its discrepancy.

“There are often revisions to GDP, for example,” James Poterba, an economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chairman of NBER and member of the Business Cycle Dating Committee, told NPR.

“I think overall our US approach to determining the onset of a recession works quite well compared to the purely mechanical process” of only using the indicator of two successive quarters of GDP decline, added Poterba.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics has revised GDP growth in 2013 upwards, showing that there was no recession at the end of 2011, as previously thought.

Lack of transparency and diversity

The committee faces criticism over its structure and lack of transparency, CNN Business told: They don’t have predetermined meeting dates and their deliberations are private. There are no fixed term dates and the final decision on who can sit on the committee is made by one man, NBER Chairman Poterba.

“It’s like the economy’s ‘fight club’,” NPR said.

The eight members come from the best American universities (Harvard, Princeton or Stanford), are white and over 60 years old. Also, there are only two women, one of which is married to another member.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the first woman to hold the post and chair the Federal Reserve, argued that the lack of women and minority economists in the Fed and government skews views and limits reach. discussions.

“It’s incestuous,” Richard Wolff, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Massachusetts, told CNN.

“Fundamental issues that should be part of the conversation in our economic system are excluded as if they don’t exist,” said Wolff, who also attended Harvard as an undergraduate, earned his master’s degree at Stanford. and his doctorate at Yale, where he was a classmate of Yellen. “You have a community of former white graduates from the same elite institutions and what they think is important matters. If you think differently, you’re kicked out of the club.”

The lack of social and racial diversity impacted the work of the committee. At their last meeting in July 2021, MPs said the last recession linked to the Covid-19 pandemic had ended in April 2020. Their reasoning was based mainly on an unemployment rate that had almost returned to pre-levels. the pandemic. But the poorest Americans and minorities were still far from having regained their lost purchasing power.

“Greater diversity on the committee will bring perspectives and other insights into how we understand the health of the economy,” said Valerie Wilson, director of the Economic Policy Institute’s program on race, l ethnicity and the economy, as well as president of the National Economic Association, in an interview with CNN.

This story was adapted from the original in French by Henrique Valadares.

