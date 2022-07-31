Mountain rescuers prepare for busy summer as UK vacation boom continues | UK News





The light in the Peak District quickly fades, and an urgent cry for help comes from somewhere between Heather and the hills. First responders rush to action, turning grid references into walkie-talkies while searching for casualties. hello? Mountain Rescue!

They found a walker at the edge of the valley, suffering from a badly twisted ankle and hypothermia. Eighteen volunteer teachers, doctors and a joiner put the man on a stretcher and take him to safety over a mile.

This may be a training drill, but it has all the characteristics of a routine emergency in a British national park.

Mountain rescue teams across the country say they are preparing for an exceptionally busy summer as the cost of living crisis forces more people to engage in cheaper outdoor activities.

Mike Margeson, Operations Director of Mountain Rescue England and Wales, said: “We are fully anticipating that this will be a very, very, very busy summer than ever before. Certainly last year we don’t want to be busier in terms of being able to cope. not.

In England and Wales last year, emergency services responded to a record 3,629 callouts, a 15% increase over 2020. There will be nearly 1,000 more callouts in 2021 as many head to the hills during Covid-19.

There is little sign of a decline in popularity due to the pandemic. According to interim figures for England and Wales, mountain rescue teams handled 1,489 callouts in the first six months of the year, which is typically half the calendar year. More than half of these were in the three most popular areas: the Lake District, the Peak District and Northern Wales.

“It’s been piling up, and the last five or six weeks have been really busy and tragic,” Margison said. He counted at least a dozen deaths over the past two months, the most recent of which was a pedestrian who fell off Wales’ highest peak, Snowden, on Tuesday.

Most accidents are caused by human error, mainly when people are not properly equipped for the terrain. Rescue teams showed up in sneakers with no extra clothes, saying there was a significant increase in people trying to rely on Google Maps in their mobile blackspots.

Edale mountain rescuers in the Peak District, one of America’s top hiking destinations. Photo: Christopher Tomond/The Guardian

Margeson, who has been working in mountain rescue for over 40 years, says he’s very enthusiastic about the fact that people realize the importance of being outdoors.

And demographics: people on the beaches of Benidorm in general were queuing for two hours to get to the top of Snowdon or crowded in the Lake District.

“There could be another reason why emergencies are on the rise,” said Richard Warren, chairman of the Lake District mountain rescue team. People coming down from high hills, thumping, tripping, tripping.

Mountain rescue teams are entirely made up of volunteers and are largely dependent on donations as they do not receive any money from the central government. We are on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Police and paramedics are increasingly calling for more as their technical expertise or blue light service increases, as well as responding to accidents that occur in hills and valleys.

Colin Price, Edale Mountain Rescue Team Leader in the Peak District, said his team had already responded to 82 callouts this year and are on track to match last year’s record of 155.

Despite the return of most unrestricted international travel, he said the area is getting busier before the school year is over. Even in the Lake District, the campground is full.

Margeson, a member of the rescue team responsible for part of the UK’s tallest mountain, Cumbrias Scafell Pike, said: The Lake District is a more financially viable vacation, and who can blame them?

