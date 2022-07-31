“Nope” is coming to UK streaming earlier than expected.





Jordan Peeles’ latest horror film Nope is available on TV via digital streaming within two months of its theatrical release in the UK.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, the film has yet to be released in the UK, with a release date of three weeks from its US release on 12 August 2022. no see.

Nope will then be released on digital VOD stores in the UK, possibly as a Premium Home Premiere title in September, about 45 days after its theatrical release.

And while we don’t know the exact date for September yet, the typical 45-day release schedule hints at the actual date, September 26. But we have to wait until we get a more definitive answer to that.

As of now, Sky has officially confirmed that Nope will arrive in the digital Sky Store in September. This means it will also arrive at other VOD stores like Amazon Prime Video at the same time.

Keep in mind that digital release dates sometimes change last minute. But at this point, here’s everything we know about Nope’s digital streaming.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele (Photo: Universal)

Nope is Jordan Peele’s third most anticipated film after Get Out (2017) and Us (2019).

Although still described as a horror film, Nope is also a sci-fi film involving UFOs and plans to make a summer hit with a big blockbuster budget.

The film reunites Peele and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and Black Messiah) and lives in a secluded place with Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja, The Walking Dead). A canyon in the interior of California witnessed a bizarre and horrifying discovery.

As always in Peele’s films, the less you know about the plot in advance, the better. Therefore, I will not go into further detail here.

In the United States, Nope was released in theaters on July 22. It will be released in the UK on August 12th.

As of this writing, it has been certified “Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes with a rating of 82%.

As for streaming, in the US, you can watch the movie at no extra cost on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC Universal, the distributor of Nope.

A US streaming release date hasn’t been announced yet, but Nope is likely coming to Peacock in early September, as other universal films have been released on Peacock 45 days after their theatrical release date.

In the UK, Peacock doesn’t really exist as a standalone streaming service, it’s primarily a content category for Sky TV and NOW streaming services (UK viewers can only watch the US version of Peacock using a VPN).

How to watch Nope Online in UK

Nope will be available as a premium VOD rental in the UK in September on some of the UK’s leading streaming services.

Premium rentals (also known as home premieres) cost more than regular digital rentals or purchases because they offer movies that have recently been shown in movie theaters.

So the cost is 15.99.

This is comparable to other premium rentals from the last few years, such as No Time To Die and Wonder Woman 1984 (but cheaper than Disney+’s premier rentals, which tend to cost $19.99).

Another universal film, Jurassic World: Dominion, was also offered as a premium rental service shortly after its theatrical release. In fact, the rental cost is currently 15.99.

As with all video rentals, once you start a digital rental, it takes 48 hours to complete your viewing.

There is only official confirmation from Sky at this time, but you will be able to see this movie on all digital video stores like Amazons Prime Video, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, and more.

Later, Nope will become available as a digital purchase, at which point you can purchase the digital version and keep it indefinitely.

Daniel Kaluuya (Photo=Universal)

Physical DVD and Blu-ray editions of Nope will be released later (usually a few months after digital release), but pre-orders are not yet available.

Also, months after the digital rental launch, Nope will switch to subscription-based streaming in the UK.

And since most Peacock movies end up in Sky and NOW, there’s a good chance you’ll see Nope. But you will have to wait for further updates.

