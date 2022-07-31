Gun violence in the United States: capitalism is the culprit | Gun violence





On July 27, two senior executives from prominent U.S. arms companies Marty Daniel of Daniel Defense and Christopher Killoy of Sturm, Ruger & Co appeared before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform chaired by the New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney. The hearing came on the heels of the latest succession of massacres at the Buffalo supermarket, the Uvalde elementary school, the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park that have come to define life in America.

As noted by the Guardian, it was the first time in nearly two decades that the CEOs of major gunmakers had testified before Congress. The CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands, who the committee said earned at least $125 million in 2021 alone from the sale of assault rifles, a common prop in mass shootings, had refused to participate in surveillance attempt.

But the two willing guests likely spoke on behalf of the American gun industry as a whole when they dismissed the idea that their products and aggressive marketing practices had anything to do with rampant murder.

Killoy insisted that a gun is an inanimate object which cannot incur liability, while Daniel, whose company made the inanimate object which slaughtered 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, said argued that blame must be assigned to individual murderers. According to Daniels, these murders are local issues that need to be solved locally.

For his part, Maloney took advantage of the hearing to express his hope [that] the American people are paying attention today, noting that it is clear that arms manufacturers will not change unless Congress forces them to put people before profits.

But if we Americans really paid attention, we would have noticed long ago that our country is all about shifting the profits onto people from corporate environmental destruction to the maniacal incarceration of poor minorities to a healthcare system that is decidedly sick. Not to mention US behavior abroad, where the War on Terror and other forms of military slaughter with US-made weapons have also produced many, uh, local problems.

In his initial invitation to the three weapons executives to testify before the House committee, Maloney encouraged them to explain to Congress and the American people why they continue to sell civilians products intended for use on the battlefield.

Which brings us to the next question: when the United States turns the world into a battlefield, how do Americans know where to draw the line? Specifically, it’s not hugely shocking that a country that instills in its citizens a macho, shoot-em-up attitude towards other human populations could end up with a few, well, murderers on arms, especially when the inner panorama is one of dystopian capitalism and acute alienation.

As for the culpability of American arms manufacturers in scenes of armed sociopathy from Buffalo to Uvalde, there is no denying that the industry itself is morally depraved and yet it merely performs a nefariously lucrative function made possible by the general systemic depravity. Fundamental blame for the mass shootings does not lie with the CEOs of Daniel Defense and Sturm Ruger, just as the blame for the deaths of migrants bound for the United States does not lie with the often-scapegoated smugglers, whose business reprehensible are only made possible by America’s brand of killing capitalism and profit-driven border militarization schemes.

On July 29, two days after the House Oversight Committee hearing, the U.S. House voted to ban assault weapons, though the measure had little chance of clearing the Senate. In its report on the vote, CNN referenced the committee’s investigation, which alleges that gunmakers selling assault rifles used questionable marketing tactics, including appealing to white supremacists, s attack the masculinity of young men and run ads that mimic video games.

But pretending that the predatory publicity or the toxic spread of the design of life as a video game is anything but all-American only serves to distract from the fact that the current blood-soaked situation of Americas cannot be resolved on the spot. per stroke. legislation. In the end, it’s either profit over people or people over profit and, if the latter arrangement is ever to be achieved, it requires nothing less than a complete overhaul of society.

Unfortunately for optimists and fortunately for profiteers, this is easier said than done, and such societal rectification is unlikely to occur before planetary self-destruction. The failure to see capitalism as an underlying disease of the Americas against which all other symptoms must be diagnosed and treated accordingly means that the country’s increasingly violent episodes will continue to be seen as local problems, for to borrow Daniels’ words.

For proof of the pathological nature of the systems, one need look no further than this year’s dispatch from American journalist Todd Miller, author of Empire of Borders, to the 15th Annual Border Security Expo in San Antonio, Texas, a place of discussion about mountable weapons. robotic dogs and other demented imperial visions.

He describes an exhibition panel featuring former U.S. officials who had come through the institution’s revolving door into private employment and received a question from a member of the public alluding to the ever-increasing field lucrative border security: why would you even want a solution?

Silence ensued, a silence that also suffices to explain why, barring an assault on capitalism, America will never get its gun crisis under control.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/7/31/us-gun-violence-capitalism-is-the-culprit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos