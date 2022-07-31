U.S. sustainable funds saw outflows in second quarter, but demand remained ‘sticky’ says Morningstar analyst





According to a Morningstar report, investors withdrew $1.6 billion from U.S. sustainable funds in the second quarter, marking the first quarter of outflows in more than five years.

Compared to the broader market, demand for sustainable funds remained resilient.

“It’s worth noting that while sustainable funds have experienced outflows, it’s been less severe than the overall US market,” said Alyssa Stankiewicz, associate director of US sustainability research at Morningstar, at Yahoo Finance. “I think this higher level of demand and steady growth relative to the overall market indicates that the demand for sustainable funds is a bit more sticky, which means investors have more conviction and tend to stick with it. hold even when short-term performance might be a challenge.”

The organic growth rate of sustainable funds, calculated as net flows as a percentage of total assets, held up much better than that of the market as a whole.

In the second quarter, the organic growth rate of the sustainable funds market fell 0.45% compared to a decline of 0.74% for the overall market. And year-over-year, the sustainable fund market grew 13% while the overall market grew only 1.4%.

Globally, sustainable funds were supported by Europe and captured $32.6 billion in inflows during the quarter, down 62% from the first quarter.

Sustainable fund flow in the US and organic growth rate compared to the broader market. (Graphic: Morningstar)

How sustainable funds have performed

Inflation, rising interest rates and fears of recession played a significant role in the decline. Rising energy prices due to the Russian-Ukrainian war and a crisis of confidence in assets labeled for their environmental, social and governance (ESG) virtues probably haven’t helped.

“Investors view ESG investments as part of a larger portfolio, and they rebalance or reposition based on what they see as prospective trends in the overall market,” Stankiewicz said of investors wanting to reduce risk. risk exposure.

The bear market in equities has put a strain on active funds and sustainable equity funds in particular.

The story continues

The hardest-hit category within our sustainable fund universe has been the sector-based equity category, particularly in energy and climate technology funds and renewable energy funds, Stankiewicz explained. I think one of the main drivers of that is probably just performance. They had a pretty tough 2021 and first half of 2022 overall.

US sustainable equity funds saw the largest outflows, while sustainable fixed income fund flows remained positive. (Graphic: Morningstar)

Notably, the picture was rosier for sustainable bond funds as investors sought refuge from inflation. Flows from sustainable bond funds as a category continued to see inflows in the quarter, even as traditional taxable and municipal bond funds lost $150 billion.

Sustainable bond funds have seen growing adoption in recent quarters, actually hitting a new high in the first quarter with $3.2 billion in inflows, Stankiewicz said. In the second quarter, obviously, they were down from that record high, but they remained positive.

The sustainable funds that saw the most inflows were iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU), Invesco Floating Rate ESG (AFRAX) and Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (ESGV). The bottom funds with the most outflows were the iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (ESGE), Parnassus Core Equity (PRBLX) and Calvert US Large Cap Core Responsible Index (CISIX).

BlackRock’s corporate headquarters are shown in New York on February 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Institutional actors invest “massively”

Institutional investors seem to be driving the dynamics of the sustainable fund market; Sudden increases in flows indicate larger organizations, as was the case with SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC).

What was really interesting about this fund is that in the month of April alone, this fund gained $149 million in net flows, and that’s more than six times the total flows that this fund saw in 2021, Stankiewicz said. This would therefore most likely indicate that an institutional client would come massively for this fund.

But institutional investors can also have important effects at the other extreme. After BlackRock changed its recommendations for its series of target allocation ETF portfolios, the investment giant reduced its exposure to the iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in May, leading to significant outflows. As a result, this fund saw the most outflows of any sustainable fund in the second quarter, totaling $1.26 billion.

According to another ETF expert, it makes sense for retail investors to suspend deposits into ESG funds while they grapple with the general market downturn. Although he noted that it would probably only be temporary.

The evidence suggests that institutions, which are really driving assets in the ESG space, don’t seem to be slowing down, Dave Nadig, financial futurist at VettaFi, told Yahoo Finance in early July. What we have seen is a decline in interest from the average retail investor. I think that’s completely understandable.

Despite the decline in flows this quarter, the launches of new investment products kept pace with asset managers who launched 32 sustainable funds, including 12 ETFs and 20 equity funds.

It’s helpful to remember that many of these funds are still very new, Stankiewicz said. Many of them are still coming to market, and many advisors look for a three or five year track record before recommending investing in a fund. They also look for a certain asset base before recommending investing in a fund.

She added: Considering the fact that so many of these funds are still new, I think the prospects for continued growth in this sector are still quite strong, especially given what we are seeing in the early stages of the market. .

Grace is an associate editor for Yahoo Finance.

