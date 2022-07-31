The UK is preparing for a hosepipe ban, when was the last action?





Hose pipe ban in effect in UK (Photo: Getty Images)

The UK’s first summer hose pipe ban was introduced after the UK experienced its driest July in more than 100 years.

The temporary ban on Southern Waters goes into effect on August 5th for the approximately 1.5 million people covering Hampshire and parts of the Isle of Wight.

This comes after the record heat wave that swept the UK in mid-July.

Temperatures have risen to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, leading to water companies sharing water-saving tips and suggesting that we may face a hose pipe ban.

But what areas are it affected and when was it last affected?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which parts of the UK are affected by the hose pipe ban?

This area is subject to hose pipe restrictions (Photo: metro.co.uk)

This is the first measure in the region since 2012, and it is unknown how long the measure will last.

The action is said to be essential to the conservation of flora and fauna in the River Test and River Itchen, which Southern Water supplies.

River flow is about a quarter of the typical July level, the company said.

In general, people affected by the hosepipe ban cannot use it to:

Filling your water play area or swimming pool Filling fountains Watering your garden or plants with a hosepipe Clean your car or motorcycle with a hosepipe Clean your home walls or windows with a hosepipe Clean roads, patios, or other outdoor surfaces with a hosepipe Filling a pond Filling a pond Clean a boat . See More: Heatwave

This means that people can typically use the water outdoors as a bucket or faucet filled water tank, or use old water or their own water source.

Anyone who breaks the rules may face a 1,000 penalty.

When was the last hosepipe ban in the UK? Dry bed at Wayoh Reservoir owned by United Utilities in the town of Edgeworth, Bolton, Lancashire (Photo: SWNS.com)

Earlier in 2012 in the UK, hosepipe bans were implemented by seven water companies including Southern, Anglian, South East and Thames Water.

Northern Ireland received a short ban lasting about three weeks, starting in June 2018. It was the first domestic hose pipe ban in 23 years.

After a long heatwave in 2018, a ban was scheduled for parts of the UK in mid-July that year.

But United Utilities, which served areas including Cumbria, Chesshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside, were in need of heavy rain. Canceled a few days before it started.

