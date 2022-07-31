Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles back at US Gymnastics Championships





Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles plan to be the first members of Tokyo’s United States Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team to return to elite competition.

Carey and Chiles plan to compete at the nationals in Tampa in three weeks in hopes of making the five-woman squad for the world championships this fall.

Carey and Chiles, along with Olympic teammates Suni Lee and Grace McCallum, competed last winter and spring in NCAA gymnastics, which is different from elite.

Carey, the Olympic floor exercise champion, and Chiles, a silver-medallist Olympic team member, attended a U.S. national gymnastics team camp two weeks after the NCAA championships in April . This signaled their intention to return to elite competition.

Carey attended another camp in early July, with Olympic all-around champion Lee, who will not return to elite competition until 2023.

Simone Biles and McCallum left the door open for returns at some point before the 2024 Paris Olympics, but have not attended any camp since Tokyo. MyKayla Skinner is the only member of the team to announce a retirement.

Neither Carey nor Chiles participated in this Saturdays US Classic, a tune-up meet for many (but not all) gymnasts with eyes on nationals in Tampa next month.

The last members of the United States Olympic Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team to return for national championships in subsequent years were 2013 McKayla Maroney and Kyla Rossin.

NBC Sports Sarah Hughes (not the figure skater) contributed to this report.

